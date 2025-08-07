  1. Home
2025 August 7

ports

APM Terminals reports record volumes in Q2 2025

APM Terminals has reported record-high volumes for the second quarter of 2025, despite market volatility. According to the company, these figures result from the efforts of its teams across 60 terminals in 33 countries.

CEO Keith Svendsen emphasized the importance of flexibility and reliability in adapting to market fluctuations, noting that the company has extended several concessions with partners to support growth and terminal modernization.  

In Q2 2025, APM Terminals focused on strengthening customer partnerships, collaborating with governments and port authorities on infrastructure projects, and working with industry partners to enhance operational efficiency.

APM Terminals Pecém, located in Ceará, Brazil, handled 325,478 TEUs between January and June 2025 — a 38% increase from 235,148 TEUs in the same period of 2024.

This performance coincides with Ceará’s industrial sector growth of 9.2% in Q1 2025, as reported by Brazil’s Monthly Industrial Survey.

Port throughput at Pecém also rose to 6.67 million tons, a 12.4% increase year-on-year.  

Daniel Rose, CEO of APM Terminals Suape and Pecém, stated that this result reflects ongoing investments in infrastructure, capacity expansion, and technology.

The terminal's operating license has been renewed until 2049, securing operations for an additional 15 years from 2034. An investment plan of BRL 200 million was announced, targeting modernization, expansion, and emissions reduction.

A 350-meter berth is expected to be constructed by 2029, increasing the container quay to 800 meters and annual handling capacity to 850,000 TEUs.  

APM Terminals B.V. is a Dutch-based terminal operating company, part of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S. It operates a global network of port and inland services and is one of the largest terminal operators worldwide by throughput.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. It is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates in shipping, ports, and logistics, with a global presence in over 130 countries.  

