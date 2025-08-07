  1. Home
  2. News
  3. INTERCARGO and GCMD partner to advance decarbonisation in dry bulk shipping

2025 August 7   15:41

shipping

INTERCARGO and GCMD partner to advance decarbonisation in dry bulk shipping

INTERCARGO and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) have entered into a two-year coalition partnership aimed at accelerating decarbonisation in the dry bulk segment, the world’s largest shipping sector by tonnage.

According to the release, the partnership will focus on promoting energy efficiency technologies (EETs), exchanging knowledge on low- and zero-carbon-fuelled vessels, and addressing the operational challenges specific to dry bulk shipping, particularly in tramp trades.  

GCMD is conducting pilot programs to validate fuel savings and support financing models such as Pay-As-You-Save (PAYS).

INTERCARGO contributes operational expertise and holds consultative status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO).  

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) is a non-profit association representing the interests of the dry bulk shipping industry. It provides a platform for technical and operational expertise sharing among its members and engages with regulatory bodies, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO), through its consultative status.  

Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is a non-profit organization established in Singapore to support the maritime industry's transition to a low- and zero-carbon future. It develops and implements decarbonisation initiatives, including pilot projects, and collaborates with stakeholders across the maritime value chain.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

17:15

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

15:01

APM Terminals reports record volumes in Q2 2025

14:41

Canada awards contracts to MDA Space for new uncrewed aircraft systems for Royal Canadian Navy

14:23

Austal USA begins construction on second offshore patrol cutter for U.S. Coast Guard

13:59

iSpace’s rocket recovery vessel built by Runyang Shipbuilding successfully launched

13:13

HMM plans to invest $2.1 bln in 6+6 newbuild 13,000 TEU container vessels

12:53

India's Parliament approves Merchant Shipping and Carriage of Goods bills

12:13

Mawani and Petrotank sign SAR 500 million agreement for new bunkering hub in Yanbu

11:44

Southern Energy reaches final investment decision on 20-year charter of Golar MK II FLNG

11:23

Weekly сapacity volatility doubles on Asia-Europe services, Sea-Intelligence reports

10:58

MOL reports mixed trends in dry bulk and tanker markets through August 2025

10:38

Maersk reports USD 845 mln EBIT in Q2, updates full-year guidance

09:48

MSC Cruises expands winter 2026–2027 Caribbean itineraries

08:24

Khazaen Dry Port joins CMA CGM global shipping network

2025 August 6

18:00

Royal Canadian Navy awards two contracts to MDA Space to equip Halifax‑class vessels with up to six Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

17:27

H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners agree partnership for Lubmin hydrogen project

17:02

Fugro secures geotechnical contract for Youde offshore wind farm in Taiwan

16:51

APM Terminals Pipavav signs contracts with L&T and Van Oord for new liquid jetty

16:16

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network introduce OptEModal platform for seamless sea‑air intermodal transfers

15:52

Samskip launches Morocco’s first reefer short‑sea service to UK and Netherlands

15:28

Final investigation names OceanGate’s deficiencies in Titan submersible tragedy

14:40

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping and HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT announce strategic merger

14:23

NYK reports 69.3% decline in net income for Q1 FY2025

13:53

Nuclear powered naval vessels market to reach USD 33.92 billion by 2030, says MarkNtel Advisors

13:25

Australian Government picks upgraded Mogami‑class frigate from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for next stage procurement

12:43

Russia ships first naphtha cargo to Vietnam

12:02

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network launch OptEModal to boost sea–air connectivity

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news