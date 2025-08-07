INTERCARGO and GCMD partner to advance decarbonisation in dry bulk shipping

INTERCARGO and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) have entered into a two-year coalition partnership aimed at accelerating decarbonisation in the dry bulk segment, the world’s largest shipping sector by tonnage.

According to the release, the partnership will focus on promoting energy efficiency technologies (EETs), exchanging knowledge on low- and zero-carbon-fuelled vessels, and addressing the operational challenges specific to dry bulk shipping, particularly in tramp trades.

GCMD is conducting pilot programs to validate fuel savings and support financing models such as Pay-As-You-Save (PAYS).

INTERCARGO contributes operational expertise and holds consultative status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) is a non-profit association representing the interests of the dry bulk shipping industry. It provides a platform for technical and operational expertise sharing among its members and engages with regulatory bodies, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO), through its consultative status.

Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) is a non-profit organization established in Singapore to support the maritime industry's transition to a low- and zero-carbon future. It develops and implements decarbonisation initiatives, including pilot projects, and collaborates with stakeholders across the maritime value chain.