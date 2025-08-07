  1. Home
Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reported a total revenue of ₱14.68 billion for the first half of 2025, exceeding its mid-year target of ₱13.77 billion and marking a 13.70% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

According to PPA's release, this growth was attributed to increased vessel and cargo traffic, favorable movements in dollar-denominated tariffs, higher storage fees, and income from regulatory sources.

Regulatory income accounted for ₱8.69 billion or 59.23% of the total revenue, with the remainder derived from service and business income, interest, and other income.  

Net income before tax reached ₱7.70 billion, 71.95% higher year-on-year and above the target of ₱5.94 billion.

Net income after tax was ₱6.72 billion, which is 35.43% above the target and 77.67% higher than in the same period of 2024.

The increase in profitability was supported by a reduction in expenses, totaling ₱6.98 billion, 10.84% below budget and 17.23% lower than the previous year.

The decline in expenses was mainly due to reduced non-cash costs.  

From 2016 to 2024, PPA’s total revenues grew from ₱14.32 billion to ₱27.64 billion, and regulatory income rose from ₱6.82 billion to ₱15.68 billion, indicating sustained long-term financial growth.  

The LICT is expected to alleviate congestion in the Manila port zones and support industrial growth in the surrounding region.  

The Philippine Ports Authority is a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) under the Department of Transportation of the Republic of the Philippines. It is responsible for the planning, development, financing, operation, and maintenance of port facilities in the country, excluding those under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority and other government agencies.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is a publicly listed Philippine-based company engaged in acquiring, developing, managing, and operating container ports and terminals worldwide. Established in 1987 and headquartered in Manila, ICTSI operates port projects across Asia, the Americas, and other regions under long-term concessions and lease agreements with governments and port authorities.

