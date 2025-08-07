  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

2025 August 7   17:15

offshore

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. announced the award of a short-term contract for the Shelf Drilling Enterprise and a contract extension for the Trident 16.

According to the company's release, the Shelf Drilling Enterprise has secured a contract for one firm well in Vietnam, with an estimated duration of three months.

The rig completed its previous campaign in Thailand in late July, and operations in Vietnam are expected to begin in early October 2025 after mobilization.  

The Trident 16 has been awarded a three-month extension in direct continuation of its current contract for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt.

The rig is now firm until November 2025.  

The estimated combined value of these two awards is approximately USD 14 million.  

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. is a public limited company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker “SHLF.” The company operates a fleet of jack-up drilling rigs focused on shallow water offshore environments. Its corporate headquarters is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shelf Drilling’s operations span multiple regions, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea. The company was established in 2012.

Topics:

drilling

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

15:41

INTERCARGO and GCMD partner to advance decarbonisation in dry bulk shipping

15:01

APM Terminals reports record volumes in Q2 2025

14:41

Canada awards contracts to MDA Space for new uncrewed aircraft systems for Royal Canadian Navy

14:23

Austal USA begins construction on second offshore patrol cutter for U.S. Coast Guard

13:59

iSpace’s rocket recovery vessel built by Runyang Shipbuilding successfully launched

13:13

HMM plans to invest $2.1 bln in 6+6 newbuild 13,000 TEU container vessels

12:53

India's Parliament approves Merchant Shipping and Carriage of Goods bills

12:13

Mawani and Petrotank sign SAR 500 million agreement for new bunkering hub in Yanbu

11:44

Southern Energy reaches final investment decision on 20-year charter of Golar MK II FLNG

11:23

Weekly сapacity volatility doubles on Asia-Europe services, Sea-Intelligence reports

10:58

MOL reports mixed trends in dry bulk and tanker markets through August 2025

10:38

Maersk reports USD 845 mln EBIT in Q2, updates full-year guidance

09:48

MSC Cruises expands winter 2026–2027 Caribbean itineraries

08:24

Khazaen Dry Port joins CMA CGM global shipping network

2025 August 6

18:00

Royal Canadian Navy awards two contracts to MDA Space to equip Halifax‑class vessels with up to six Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

17:27

H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners agree partnership for Lubmin hydrogen project

17:02

Fugro secures geotechnical contract for Youde offshore wind farm in Taiwan

16:51

APM Terminals Pipavav signs contracts with L&T and Van Oord for new liquid jetty

16:16

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network introduce OptEModal platform for seamless sea‑air intermodal transfers

15:52

Samskip launches Morocco’s first reefer short‑sea service to UK and Netherlands

15:28

Final investigation names OceanGate’s deficiencies in Titan submersible tragedy

14:40

MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping and HUGO STINNES SCHIFFAHRT announce strategic merger

14:23

NYK reports 69.3% decline in net income for Q1 FY2025

13:53

Nuclear powered naval vessels market to reach USD 33.92 billion by 2030, says MarkNtel Advisors

13:25

Australian Government picks upgraded Mogami‑class frigate from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for next stage procurement

12:43

Russia ships first naphtha cargo to Vietnam

12:02

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network launch OptEModal to boost sea–air connectivity

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news