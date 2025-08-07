Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. announced the award of a short-term contract for the Shelf Drilling Enterprise and a contract extension for the Trident 16.

According to the company's release, the Shelf Drilling Enterprise has secured a contract for one firm well in Vietnam, with an estimated duration of three months.

The rig completed its previous campaign in Thailand in late July, and operations in Vietnam are expected to begin in early October 2025 after mobilization.

The Trident 16 has been awarded a three-month extension in direct continuation of its current contract for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt.

The rig is now firm until November 2025.

The estimated combined value of these two awards is approximately USD 14 million.

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. is a public limited company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker “SHLF.” The company operates a fleet of jack-up drilling rigs focused on shallow water offshore environments. Its corporate headquarters is located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shelf Drilling’s operations span multiple regions, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, the Mediterranean, and the North Sea. The company was established in 2012.