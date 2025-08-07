  1. Home
2025 August 7   18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

AD Ports Group and MBME Group signed a framework agreement to explore the development of fintech and digital trade solutions for the Group, according to the company's release.

The agreement focuses on assessing solutions for local and international markets, including goods tracing, digital payments, compliance suites, e-signatures, onboarding, and whistleblowing systems.  

AD Ports Group’s digital initiatives are supported by its subsidiary Maqta Technologies, whose Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP) regulates maritime commerce in and out of Abu Dhabi.  

According to Mohamed Jamal-Eddine, Group Chief Digital & Transformation Officer at AD Ports Group, “The signing of this framework agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to driving digital transformation across the trade and logistics sectors. We will explore opportunities to integrate MBME Group’s fintech expertise with AD Ports Group’s TradeTech platforms and global reach, to unlock new efficiencies and deliver impactful solutions that redefine industry standards and support sustainable growth.”  

The collaboration will also evaluate existing digital solutions deployed by AD Ports Group, with an emphasis on unified traceability and data related to product origin, shipment validation, goods movement, sustainability, ESG reporting, supplier collaboration, and customs and tax duties.  

The framework agreement aims to promote digital transformation as a key factor for international growth and competitiveness.

AD Ports Group is a public joint stock company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the ticker ADPORTS. It operates as a global provider of integrated trade, logistics, and transport solutions. The company manages a network of ports and logistics facilities and is supported by its digital arm, Maqta Gateway, which develops digital platforms and services for trade facilitation. 

MBME Group is a United Arab Emirates-based provider of financial technology and digital services. It operates within the fintech sector and offers platforms for digital payment processing, automation, and e-services. The company specializes in delivering digital transformation solutions across various industries in the UAE.

