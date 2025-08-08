DP World adds 13,000 CEUs with new facility at Jebel Ali Port

DP World has launched a new 2.6 million square foot vehicle storage yard at Terminal 4 of Jebel Ali Port to accommodate rising demand in automotive logistics, according to the company's release.

The upgrade adds 13,000 car equivalent units (CEUs), increasing the port’s total storage capacity to 75,000 CEUs.

The expansion includes an 800-metre quay capable of handling up to three roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels at once.

RoRo operations are being moved from Terminal 1 to the newly designated area at Terminal 4.

DP World states that this reallocation improves berth availability, shortens vessel turnaround times, and expands port space to meet current and future demand.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: “Dubai is scaling up its role as a global automotive trade hub and this expansion gives car manufacturers, dealers, and logistics providers faster, more reliable access to key markets across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.”

Shahab Al Jassmi, SVP - Commercial, Ports and Terminals, DP World GCC, said: “This is a customer focused investment. More yard space, quicker service and reliable berth availability are all designed to help the automotive supply chain grow.”

In the first half of 2025, Jebel Ali handled 545,000 vehicles, marking a 28% year-on-year increase.

Imports made up 65% of the total, mainly from China, Japan, Thailand, India and South Korea.

The project is part of DP World’s broader automotive strategy, which also includes plans to develop a 20 million square foot advanced car market in Dubai. These initiatives support Dubai’s D33 agenda to double the emirate’s economy by 2033 and strengthen its position in smart logistics.

DP World is a multinational logistics company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It operates as a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, with activities including port terminal operations, logistics, maritime services, and digital technology solutions. The company operates across six continents and employs over 115,000 people worldwide. It is structured as a subsidiary of Dubai World, a holding company owned by the government of Dubai.