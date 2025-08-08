Sallaum Lines receives Ocean Breeze, first of six LNG PCTCs from China

Sallaum Lines has announced the early delivery of the MV Ocean Breeze, a next-generation LNG dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China.

The vessel was delivered on July 18, 2025, four months ahead of schedule.

The Ocean Breeze is the first in a series of six environmentally focused PCTCs ordered by Sallaum Lines.

The ship has a capacity of 7,500 Car Equivalent Units (CEU), measures 199.9 meters in length and 38 meters in beam, and is equipped with 13 vehicle decks.

Technological features include an LNG dual-fuel main engine, electric RORO systems, and a low-emission operating profile.

The vessel is designed to transport conventional vehicles, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and packaged hazardous cargo, and is ABS-classed, exceeding IMO decarbonization standards.

The delivery strengthens cooperation between Sallaum Lines and the Chinese maritime sector.

Financial support for the transaction was provided by Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd through tailored leasing solutions.

The company has placed orders for six additional green PCTCs with Chinese shipyards Fujian Mawei and CMHI Jinling.

It has also opened a new office in Shanghai to support Chinese automotive manufacturers.

“Our relationship with Chinese partners is rooted in trust, performance, and a shared commitment to sustainable maritime development,” said Mr. Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines. “The Ocean Breeze showcases not just cutting-edge green technology, but also the power of international cooperation to accelerate the future of shipping.”

Sallaum Lines Luxembourg S.A. is a maritime shipping company specializing in roll-on/roll-off (RORO) logistics services. It operates a fleet of car carriers used for transporting vehicles, trucks, and related cargo.

Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd. is a subsidiary of Fujian Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd, operating in China. It focuses on the construction of complex vessels, including PCTCs, offshore support ships, and dual-fuel vessels, with a specialization in advanced maritime technologies.

CMHI Jinling Shipyard is part of China Merchants Heavy Industry, a state-owned enterprise under China Merchants Group. It is involved in the design and construction of commercial vessels including PCTCs, LNG carriers, and other specialized maritime assets.