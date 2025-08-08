Balearia to build two 100% electric Ro-Pax ferries designed by Incat Crowther

Spanish shipping company Baleària will operate two new 100% electric, zero-emission ro-pax fast ferries, ESPAÑA 2030 and MAROC 2030, designed by Incat Crowther and to be built by Astilleros Armon at its Gijón shipyard, according to the company's release.

The ferries will serve the route between Tarifa in Spain and Tangier in Morocco, establishing what the company refers to as the first ‘green corridor’ between Europe and Africa.

The development follows Baleària’s successful tender with the Bay of Algeciras Port Authority and includes investment in onshore charging infrastructure at both ports.

The vessels are expected to enter service in 2027 and will be equipped with electric propulsion systems powered by batteries with a total capacity of 11,500 kWh, enabling zero-emission crossings.

Each ferry will have an electric power capacity of 16MW via four propulsion units and will be able to carry up to 804 passengers and 225 vehicles at speeds up to 26 knots.

Charging will be completed in approximately 40 minutes through two autonomous robotic arms in each port using an OPS (Onshore Power System) connection.

The design includes features intended to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency, such as a T-foil system for motion damping, bow thrusters, four rudders, and bridge wing stations for improved manoeuvrability.

Two high-capacity stern ramps will facilitate port operations. Each vessel will also be equipped with four diesel back-up generators, providing a total of 11,200 kW.

The project extends the existing collaboration between Baleària, Incat Crowther, and Astilleros Armon, following the delivery of the dual-fuel ro-pax ferries Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas, and the planned launch of Mercedes Pinto in September 2025.

Baleària is a Spanish shipping company established in 1998. It is legally incorporated as a Sociedad Anónima and is headquartered in Dénia, Alicante. Baleària operates passenger and cargo ferry services across the Balearic Islands, mainland Spain, North Africa, and the Caribbean.

Incat Crowther is a privately held Australian marine engineering design firm. It specializes in the design of commercial and recreational vessels, including ferries, workboats, and offshore support craft. The company operates globally, providing naval architecture and consultancy services to shipbuilders and operators.

Astilleros Armon is a Spanish shipbuilding group incorporated as a Sociedad Anónima and headquartered in Navia, Asturias. The company operates multiple shipyards in Spain, including the Gijón facility, and is engaged in the construction of a wide range of vessels, including commercial, fishing, patrol, and passenger ships.