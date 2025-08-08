  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Balearia to build two 100% electric Ro-Pax ferries designed by Incat Crowther

2025 August 8   11:40

shipbuilding

Balearia to build two 100% electric Ro-Pax ferries designed by Incat Crowther

Spanish shipping company Baleària will operate two new 100% electric, zero-emission ro-pax fast ferries, ESPAÑA 2030 and MAROC 2030, designed by Incat Crowther and to be built by Astilleros Armon at its Gijón shipyard, according to the company's release.

The ferries will serve the route between Tarifa in Spain and Tangier in Morocco, establishing what the company refers to as the first ‘green corridor’ between Europe and Africa.  

The development follows Baleària’s successful tender with the Bay of Algeciras Port Authority and includes investment in onshore charging infrastructure at both ports.  

The vessels are expected to enter service in 2027 and will be equipped with electric propulsion systems powered by batteries with a total capacity of 11,500 kWh, enabling zero-emission crossings.

Each ferry will have an electric power capacity of 16MW via four propulsion units and will be able to carry up to 804 passengers and 225 vehicles at speeds up to 26 knots.  

Charging will be completed in approximately 40 minutes through two autonomous robotic arms in each port using an OPS (Onshore Power System) connection.  

The design includes features intended to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency, such as a T-foil system for motion damping, bow thrusters, four rudders, and bridge wing stations for improved manoeuvrability.

Two high-capacity stern ramps will facilitate port operations. Each vessel will also be equipped with four diesel back-up generators, providing a total of 11,200 kW.  

The project extends the existing collaboration between Baleària, Incat Crowther, and Astilleros Armon, following the delivery of the dual-fuel ro-pax ferries Eleanor Roosevelt and Margarita Salas, and the planned launch of Mercedes Pinto in September 2025.  

Baleària is a Spanish shipping company established in 1998. It is legally incorporated as a Sociedad Anónima and is headquartered in Dénia, Alicante. Baleària operates passenger and cargo ferry services across the Balearic Islands, mainland Spain, North Africa, and the Caribbean.

Incat Crowther is a privately held Australian marine engineering design firm. It specializes in the design of commercial and recreational vessels, including ferries, workboats, and offshore support craft. The company operates globally, providing naval architecture and consultancy services to shipbuilders and operators.  

Astilleros Armon is a Spanish shipbuilding group incorporated as a Sociedad Anónima and headquartered in Navia, Asturias. The company operates multiple shipyards in Spain, including the Gijón facility, and is engaged in the construction of a wide range of vessels, including commercial, fishing, patrol, and passenger ships.

Topics:

Incat

shipbuilding

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:12

MO launches new RPO to boost maritime cooperation in the Pacific

13:31

ABS grants NTQ certificate to HD KSOE and HD HHI for electric propulsion solution

12:47

Iberdrola receives the last monopiles manufactured by Navantia - Windar for its Windanker offshore wind farm

12:24

SITC signed the "Sustainable Fuels Alliance Initiative", joining hands to promote the green transition of the shipping industry

11:12

Sallaum Lines receives Ocean Breeze, first of six LNG PCTCs from China

10:47

DP World adds 13,000 CEUs with new facility at Jebel Ali Port

2025 August 7

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

17:15

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

15:41

INTERCARGO and GCMD partner to advance decarbonisation in dry bulk shipping

15:01

APM Terminals reports record volumes in Q2 2025

14:41

Canada awards contracts to MDA Space for new uncrewed aircraft systems for Royal Canadian Navy

14:23

Austal USA begins construction on second offshore patrol cutter for U.S. Coast Guard

13:59

iSpace’s rocket recovery vessel built by Runyang Shipbuilding successfully launched

13:13

HMM plans to invest $2.1 bln in 6+6 newbuild 13,000 TEU container vessels

12:53

India's Parliament approves Merchant Shipping and Carriage of Goods bills

12:13

Mawani and Petrotank sign SAR 500 million agreement for new bunkering hub in Yanbu

11:44

Southern Energy reaches final investment decision on 20-year charter of Golar MK II FLNG

11:23

Weekly сapacity volatility doubles on Asia-Europe services, Sea-Intelligence reports

10:58

MOL reports mixed trends in dry bulk and tanker markets through August 2025

10:38

Maersk reports USD 845 mln EBIT in Q2, updates full-year guidance

09:48

MSC Cruises expands winter 2026–2027 Caribbean itineraries

08:24

Khazaen Dry Port joins CMA CGM global shipping network

2025 August 6

18:00

Royal Canadian Navy awards two contracts to MDA Space to equip Halifax‑class vessels with up to six Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

17:27

H2APEX and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners agree partnership for Lubmin hydrogen project

17:02

Fugro secures geotechnical contract for Youde offshore wind farm in Taiwan

16:51

APM Terminals Pipavav signs contracts with L&T and Van Oord for new liquid jetty

16:16

PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network introduce OptEModal platform for seamless sea‑air intermodal transfers

15:52

Samskip launches Morocco’s first reefer short‑sea service to UK and Netherlands

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news