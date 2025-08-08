  1. Home
  SITC signed the "Sustainable Fuels Alliance Initiative", joining hands to promote the green transition of the shipping industry

2025 August 8

shipping

SITC signed the "Sustainable Fuels Alliance Initiative", joining hands to promote the green transition of the shipping industry

On Aug 6, 2025, the "2025 Science-Based Targets Development Forum" was successfully held in Nanshan, Shenzhen, hosted by the World Wide Fund for Nature (Switzerland) Beijing Office, Shenzhen One Earth Foundation, and other organizations, SITC said. 

Mr. Ji Wenguang, the president of SITC SHIPPING, signed the "Joint Initiative to Lead the 'Green' Power Revolution: Working Together to Create a New Future for Sustainable Fuels" on behalf of the company, marking SITC's entry into the sustainable supply chain alliance and commitment to jointly promoting the low-carbon development of the global shipping industry.

This initiative was jointly launched by leading enterprises and institutions in the industry, including China Power Engineering Consulting Group, COSCO Shipping Specialized Transport Co., Ltd., CIMC Enric Holdings Limited, and the Climate Investment and Finance Professional Committee of the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences. It aims to address the systemic challenges in policy, technology, and supply chain of sustainable fuels through collaborative innovation among "industry, academia, research, and application". As an important player in the shipping industry, SITC is committed to accelerating the application of sustainable shipping fuels, optimizing the energy efficiency design of vessels, and establishing a carbon emission management system throughout the entire life cycle. It strives to significantly increase the proportion of low-carbon fuels used by 2030. Meanwhile, the company will work with upstream and downstream partners to promote the construction of a green supply chain and support the development of international green shipping corridors.

The green transition is not only a responsibility but also an opportunity. SITC will actively fulfill its commitment to the initiative, contributing to global shipping industry emissions reduction through technological innovation and industry collaboration. In the future, SITC will accelerate industrial synergy, technological research and development, and talent cultivation, working hand in hand with partners from all sectors to jointly build a low-carbon shipping ecosystem and move towards a zero-carbon future.

