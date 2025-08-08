  1. Home
2025 August 8   12:47

offshore

Iberdrola receives the last monopiles manufactured by Navantia - Windar for its Windanker offshore wind farm

Iberdrola says it has received the latest monopiles for its Windanker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea. Following those built for East Anglia THREE, the components, manufactured by Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables, represent the second monopile contract for the Navantia – Windar alliance for Iberdrola and join those already delivered in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States, the result of a strategic collaboration worth over 1 billion euros in orders over the last ten years, demonstrating the energy company's confidence in Spanish companies.

These foundations have been produced at the monopile factory that both companies operate jointly at the Navantia Seanergies shipyard in Fene (A Coruña). Each of the pieces measures up to 84 metres in length, 10 metres in diameter and weighs up to 2,100 tonnes, and has created 300 jobs.

The order is part of the framework agreement reached by the companies in summer 2021 for the manufacture and supply of XXL monopile foundations. The alliance reinforced Iberdrola's leading role in the local industry and provided stability and certainty to the Navantia-Windar consortium to build a factory for this type of component, which is in high demand in the fixed offshore foundation sector, on the site of the Navantia Seanergies shipyard in Fene.

The work carried out at this factory has involved an investment of €36 million to adapt a building to enable the bending of thick sheet metal up to 12 metres in diameter, new painting booths and storage areas for finished products, as well as the incorporation of the latest technology equipment necessary for manufacturing.

The Windanker offshore wind farm is located in German waters and forms part of the hub that Iberdrola is building in the Baltic Sea, which will have a total installed capacity of more than 1,100 MW and a combined investment of €3.5 billion. The Wikinger (350 MW) wind farm, already in operation, and Baltic Eagle (476 MW), which was also recently commissioned, are also part of this hub.

When Windanker comes online in 2026, it will have a capacity of 315 MW. Thanks to Iberdrola's pioneering commitment to offshore wind power and its experience in the Baltic Sea, Windanker's efficiency has been maximised, making it viable. The farm will feature new-generation turbines with a unit capacity of approximately 15 MW.

"At Navantia, we would like to express our gratitude to Iberdrola for once again placing its trust in Navantia Seanergies and also in our partner Windar. Last December, Navantia celebrated a decade in offshore wind power since its first contract with Iberdrola. Since then, we have supplied Iberdrola with foundations and offshore substations for its wind farms, which has helped to strengthen the development of the national supply chain," said Ricardo Domínguez, president of Navantia.

For the executive president of Windar Renovables, Orlando Alonso, "Windar Renovables values this order from Iberdrola as proof of the high quality of our products and the reliability of our processes and our collaboration with Navantia Seanergies for more than nine years. In this regard, we work every day to position this strategic business alliance and our company at the forefront of new renewable energy developments in the European market and internationally.‘

’This delivery is further proof of Iberdrola's commitment to the Spanish industrial fabric. We have been promoting offshore wind power generation around the world for more than 10 years and always seek to develop all our projects in partnership with local industry and Spanish companies and through long-term agreements, which provides stability, international visibility and certainty for our suppliers, generating sustained activity and jobs," said Álvaro Martínez, director of offshore wind power at Iberdrola.

In parallel with the completion of the Windanker project, Navantia Seanergies and Windar Renovables are also currently working for Iberdrola on the manufacture of monopiles for the East Anglia THREE (EA3) offshore wind farm, located in UK waters, which will form part of the East Anglia Hub complex, which will reach 2,900 MW of installed capacity. As part of this project, the Navantia-Windar alliance is building 45 monopiles in Fene, while Windar Renovables is manufacturing the 95 transition pieces at its plant in Avilés (Asturias).

Iberdrola was a pioneer in offshore wind power, commissioning its first offshore wind farm, West of Duddon Sands, in England in 2014. Today, this technology is one of its main growth drivers. The company is promoting offshore wind power around the world and has a solid portfolio of projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, as well as in Australia and Japan. At the end of the first half of 2025, it had more than 2,470 MW of installed offshore wind capacity, which it plans to increase to 6,500 MW by 2030 thanks to significant investments around the world.

All news