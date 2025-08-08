ABS grants NTQ certificate to HD KSOE and HD HHI for electric propulsion solution

ABS says it has issued a New Technology Qualification (NTQ) certificate to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) for their next-generation electric propulsion solution: the Medium Voltage Direct Current (MVDC) power system for ships.

The Breakerless-MVDC Power System builds on HD Hyundai’s modular propulsion drive system and is the first in the world to receive an ABS NTQ certificate, indicating the technology’s feasibility and maturity through a systematic evaluation program.

“Collaboration is key to safely accelerating the technological progress that the maritime industry demands. We’re excited to deepen our relationship with HD KSOE and HD HHI, jointly exploring forward-thinking solutions that will shape and refine the next generation of vessels,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Sanghyun Kim, HD KSOE Senior Vice President, said: “The MVDC power system, now certified as new technology by ABS for both commercial and naval vessels, represents our advanced capability in marine electrification and our success in overcoming existing technological barriers. We aim to lead the commercialization of zero-carbon electric propulsion vessels.”

The NTQ is the latest in a long running program of collaboration between ABS, HD HHI and HD KSOE and is part of an agreement announced in 2024 to explore medium-voltage direct current (MVDC) power systems on ships. The next milestones for the project team include the development of new ABS requirements for high voltage systems along with a new ABS notation.

Low voltage systems are addressed in the ABS Requirements for DC Power Distribution Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications. Download a copy here. ABS New Technology Qualification servicesprovide vendors and end-users with a clearly defined approach to confirm new technologies perform intended functions in accordance with defined performance requirements.