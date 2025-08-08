  1. Home
2025 August 8   14:12

shipping

IMO launches new RPO to boost maritime cooperation in the Pacific

New base in Suva, Fiji aims for deeper engagement with Pacific countries

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) inaugurated a new Regional Presence Office (RPO) in Suva, Fiji, marking a milestone for regional maritime cooperation and capacity development in the Pacific, IMO said in its media release. 

The Regional Presence Office, hosted by the Government of Fiji and initially based at the Secretariat of the Pacific Community (SPC) buildings, will support Pacific nations with implementing global regulations and standards in maritime safety and environmental protection, while advancing their maritime sectors.  

IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, on his first official mission to the Pacific, underlined the central role of shipping and the wider blue economy in the region, especially for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) which are heavily reliant on maritime transportation. 

During a commissioning ceremony in Suva, Secretary-General Dominguez said: “This Regional Presence Office will serve as a centre of coordination, knowledge and technical expertise, directly supporting countries and ensuring that the Pacific is part of the shipping evolution… Pacific SIDS and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), have always been a priority for IMO.” 

Pacific nations are already active partners in various IMO projects and programmes, including those that support ocean protection and the reduction of harmful emissions from ships, empower women in maritime, strengthen regulatory compliance and address seafarer welfare, port resilience and digital transformation. 

The Regional Presence Office will deepen this engagement, adopting a centralized delivery model for technical assistance that emphasizes efficiency, results and smarter use of resources, in line with broader UN reform efforts.  

Fiji's Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Honourable Ro Filipe Tuisawau stated: “The establishment of this office, the first of its kind in this region demonstrates the level of regional engagement and cooperation in strengthening maritime governance, safety and sustainability... The maritime sector in our region faces challenges that require consistent and specialised support, from safety compliance and pollution prevention to legislative reform and decarbonisation. This office provides a regional mechanism to help address these challenges."

The Secretary-General encouraged Pacific countries to continue engaging with IMO to ensure the implementation of the IMO Net-Zero Framework to tackle climate change by cutting GHG emissions from ships. This set of new regulations, due to be adopted in October 2025, includes a mandatory fuel standard and a global GHG pricing system for ship emissions. Revenue from the pricing mechanism will be directed into a new IMO Net-Zero Fund, which will further support the energy transition.   

IMO regional presence 

Secretary-General Dominguez thanked the Government of Fiji, the Pacific Community (SPC), the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) and other regional partners for their collaboration in making a regional office possible.  

The Pacific Regional Presence Office is part of IMO’s global network that includes existing offices in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire for West and Central Africa (Francophone); Accra, Ghana for West and Central Africa (Anglophone); Egypt for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA); Nairobi, Kenya for Eastern and Southern Africa; Manila, the Philippines for East Asia; and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago for the Caribbean.  

There are 14 IMO Member States in the Pacific Islands region, including 12 SIDS, three of which are classified as LDCs, as well as Australia and New Zealand.  

