2025 August 8   14:43

Norse Wind completes full height jacking test

Norse Wind has completed a full height jacking test as part of its commissioning process, according to DEME's release.

During the test, the vessel’s leg was extended to its full length of 124 meters, reaching approximately 91 meters above the seabed.

This operation was conducted to assess the structural integrity and mechanical performance of the jacking system under simulated offshore conditions.

The test also served to validate the safety systems and the alignment of the equipment.  

The procedure was carried out by GustoMSC, CIMC Raffles, and the DEME site team.

The teams focused on maintaining high standards in safety, engineering precision, mechanical functionality, system efficiency, and overall cleanliness throughout the process.  

Norse Wind and its sister vessel, Norse Energi, are NG20000X-class wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) developed by GustoMSC.

These vessels are designed to handle rotor diameters exceeding 300 meters and XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons in water depths up to 70 meters.

Norse Wind is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025, and Norse Energi in early 2026.

Both vessels will feature DEME’s green hull. 

GustoMSC is a brand of NOV Inc., a U.S.-based publicly traded corporation. GustoMSC specializes in the design and engineering of mobile offshore units and equipment, particularly for offshore energy operations. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates globally in offshore wind and oil & gas sectors. 

CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. is a subsidiary of China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. It operates shipyards and engineering centers in China, focusing on the design, construction, and maintenance of offshore and marine equipment, including drilling platforms and wind installation vessels. 

DEME Group is a privately held Belgian company operating in dredging, marine engineering, and environmental remediation. It also has a significant portfolio in offshore energy, including the construction of offshore wind farms and the development of installation vessels. The company is based in Zwijndrecht, Belgium.

