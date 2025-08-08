  1. Home
Rail freight traffic at Valenciaport reaches 1.2 mln tonnes in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, Valenciaport handled 1,221,014 tonnes of goods by rail, which corresponds to 131,795 TEUs, according to the company's release.

This rail traffic represents more than 8% of the total land traffic at the Port of Valencia.  

Between January and June, the number of containers transported by rail increased by 12% compared to the same period in the previous year. When measured in tonnes, the increase was 18%.

Direct entries and exits at the port facilities rose to 26,382 TEUs and 242,968 tonnes.  

A total of ten companies operate rail services connecting the Port of Valencia to logistics hubs in Madrid, Valladolid, Bilbao and Zaragoza, which are the primary destinations for rail-port freight traffic. 

The Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia is the port authority responsible for the management of the ports of Valencia, Sagunto, and Gandía. It is a public body under the jurisdiction of the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. The authority oversees port operations, infrastructure development, and logistics coordination within its area of responsibility.

