  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SWS delivers 600th vessel to Grimaldi Group

2025 August 8   16:02

shipbuilding

SWS delivers 600th vessel to Grimaldi Group

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), has named and delivered the “GRANDE TIANJIN,” a Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) with a 9,000-car capacity, to Italy’s Grimaldi Group, according to the company's release.

This marks the 600th vessel or offshore platform delivered by SWS since 2003, when it delivered its first unit, the 150,000-ton Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit “Hai Yang Shi You 111.”  

Since its inception, SWS has delivered a cumulative total of 102.02 million deadweight tons (DWT), averaging 27 vessels or 4.637 million DWT annually.

The 600-ship milestone follows a phased development strategy divided into six stages: “Embarkation & Breakthrough,” “Surge,” “Expansion,” “Transformation,” “Striving,” and “Leapfrog.”  

In each phase, SWS achieved key technical and market milestones.

These included the first domestically developed 175,000-ton Green Capesize bulk carrier, the award-winning FPSO “Hai Yang Shi You 117,” the world’s first CSR-compliant 316,000-ton VLCC “Hua Shan,” and the delivery of China’s first ultra-large container ship (18,000 TEU).

The shipyard also delivered the sixth-generation deepwater drilling rig “Hai Yang Shi You 981” and China’s first large domestically built cruise ship, “Adora Magic City.”  

The newly delivered “GRANDE TIANJIN” is compatible with electric and conventional vehicles as well as heavy ro-ro cargo.

It features a low-consumption main engine, integrated energy-saving devices, and a medium-voltage shore power system for zero emissions while berthed.

It also has RINA’s “Ammonia Ready” certification for potential future conversion to zero-carbon fuels.

The vessel was constructed in 179 days, setting a record for its class.  

The vessel will depart on its maiden voyage on August 19, carrying the one millionth pure electric vehicle from Chinese NEV manufacturer Leapmotor to Europe.

This shipment is part of the “Chinese Cars on Chinese Ships” initiative, linking the domestic shipbuilding and new energy vehicle industries. 

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS) is a company established in 1999 and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited. It specializes in the design and construction of commercial vessels, offshore equipment, and large cruise ships. The company is located in Shanghai and serves both domestic and international clients in the maritime sector.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise directly administered by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. It is the largest shipbuilding group in China and engages in the development, production, and servicing of military and civilian vessels, marine equipment, and ship-related technologies.

Grimaldi Group is a private multinational logistics and shipping company headquartered in Naples, Italy. It operates as a shipping company providing roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro), car carrier, and container shipping services globally. The group specializes in maritime transport linking Europe with West Africa and the Americas.

Topics:

CSSC

Grimaldi

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Vietnamese tanker GT Unity evacuated after fire; all crew safe

17:23

China defends Russian oil imports after Trump tariff warning

17:00

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers 23 vessels in 1H2025, net profit up 36.7% year-on-year

16:49

AVTL to build new terminal in India's JNPA with Vopak investment

15:45

Johan Castberg begins full operations in the Barents Sea

15:18

Rail freight traffic at Valenciaport reaches 1.2 mln tonnes in H1 2025

14:43

Norse Wind completes full height jacking test

14:12

IMO launches new RPO to boost maritime cooperation in the Pacific

13:31

ABS grants NTQ certificate to HD KSOE and HD HHI for electric propulsion solution

12:47

Iberdrola receives the last monopiles manufactured by Navantia - Windar for its Windanker offshore wind farm

12:24

SITC signed the "Sustainable Fuels Alliance Initiative", joining hands to promote the green transition of the shipping industry

11:40

Balearia to build two 100% electric Ro-Pax ferries designed by Incat Crowther

11:12

Sallaum Lines receives Ocean Breeze, first of six LNG PCTCs from China

10:47

DP World adds 13,000 CEUs with new facility at Jebel Ali Port

2025 August 7

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

17:15

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

15:41

INTERCARGO and GCMD partner to advance decarbonisation in dry bulk shipping

15:01

APM Terminals reports record volumes in Q2 2025

14:41

Canada awards contracts to MDA Space for new uncrewed aircraft systems for Royal Canadian Navy

14:23

Austal USA begins construction on second offshore patrol cutter for U.S. Coast Guard

13:59

iSpace’s rocket recovery vessel built by Runyang Shipbuilding successfully launched

13:13

HMM plans to invest $2.1 bln in 6+6 newbuild 13,000 TEU container vessels

12:53

India's Parliament approves Merchant Shipping and Carriage of Goods bills

12:13

Mawani and Petrotank sign SAR 500 million agreement for new bunkering hub in Yanbu

11:44

Southern Energy reaches final investment decision on 20-year charter of Golar MK II FLNG

11:23

Weekly сapacity volatility doubles on Asia-Europe services, Sea-Intelligence reports

10:58

MOL reports mixed trends in dry bulk and tanker markets through August 2025

10:38

Maersk reports USD 845 mln EBIT in Q2, updates full-year guidance

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news