SWS delivers 600th vessel to Grimaldi Group

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), has named and delivered the “GRANDE TIANJIN,” a Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) with a 9,000-car capacity, to Italy’s Grimaldi Group, according to the company's release.

This marks the 600th vessel or offshore platform delivered by SWS since 2003, when it delivered its first unit, the 150,000-ton Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit “Hai Yang Shi You 111.”

Since its inception, SWS has delivered a cumulative total of 102.02 million deadweight tons (DWT), averaging 27 vessels or 4.637 million DWT annually.

The 600-ship milestone follows a phased development strategy divided into six stages: “Embarkation & Breakthrough,” “Surge,” “Expansion,” “Transformation,” “Striving,” and “Leapfrog.”

In each phase, SWS achieved key technical and market milestones.

These included the first domestically developed 175,000-ton Green Capesize bulk carrier, the award-winning FPSO “Hai Yang Shi You 117,” the world’s first CSR-compliant 316,000-ton VLCC “Hua Shan,” and the delivery of China’s first ultra-large container ship (18,000 TEU).

The shipyard also delivered the sixth-generation deepwater drilling rig “Hai Yang Shi You 981” and China’s first large domestically built cruise ship, “Adora Magic City.”

The newly delivered “GRANDE TIANJIN” is compatible with electric and conventional vehicles as well as heavy ro-ro cargo.

It features a low-consumption main engine, integrated energy-saving devices, and a medium-voltage shore power system for zero emissions while berthed.

It also has RINA’s “Ammonia Ready” certification for potential future conversion to zero-carbon fuels.

The vessel was constructed in 179 days, setting a record for its class.

The vessel will depart on its maiden voyage on August 19, carrying the one millionth pure electric vehicle from Chinese NEV manufacturer Leapmotor to Europe.

This shipment is part of the “Chinese Cars on Chinese Ships” initiative, linking the domestic shipbuilding and new energy vehicle industries.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS) is a company established in 1999 and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited. It specializes in the design and construction of commercial vessels, offshore equipment, and large cruise ships. The company is located in Shanghai and serves both domestic and international clients in the maritime sector.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise directly administered by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. It is the largest shipbuilding group in China and engages in the development, production, and servicing of military and civilian vessels, marine equipment, and ship-related technologies.

Grimaldi Group is a private multinational logistics and shipping company headquartered in Naples, Italy. It operates as a shipping company providing roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro), car carrier, and container shipping services globally. The group specializes in maritime transport linking Europe with West Africa and the Americas.