AVTL to build new terminal in India's JNPA with Vopak investment

In India, AVTL announced a positive final investment decision to build a greenfield terminal at JNPA port in Mumbai, according to the company's release.

The project includes storage facilities for 132,000 cubic meters of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 318,000 cubic meters of liquid products, and an LPG bottling plant with a capacity of 35,000 metric tons.

This will be AVTL's second terminal at JNPA and is intended to expand the company's market share in the industrialized and growing regions of western and central India.

The terminal is expected to be commissioned in phases starting mid-2026.

The total investment of EUR 170 million will be funded by AVTL, with EUR 70 million representing Vopak's share.

AVTL recently completed an IPO. Vopak holds a 42.23% ownership stake in AVTL.

According to the statement, Vopak’s global growth strategy includes industrial and gas infrastructure, as well as infrastructure supporting the energy transition. AVTL is a publicly listed company incorporated in India. It operates as an independent provider of tank storage infrastructure, primarily for liquefied petroleum gas and liquid chemicals. AVTL and its subsidiaries manage a network of terminals located at key Indian ports.

Royal Vopak N.V. is a publicly traded Dutch company, incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands. It operates globally as an independent tank storage service provider for bulk liquids and gases. Headquartered in Rotterdam and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the company focuses on the storage and handling of energy and chemical products, including infrastructure development to support energy transition initiatives.