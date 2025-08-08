China defends Russian oil imports after Trump tariff warning

China defended its imports of Russian oil following statements from US President Donald Trump suggesting new tariffs could be imposed in response, according to Bloomberg.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated Friday that “it is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia,” and added, “We will continue to adopt reasonable energy security measures in accordance with our national interests.”

Earlier this week, Trump said China “may” face additional tariffs due to its purchases of Russian oil.

This comes after the US imposed secondary sanctions on India for buying energy from Russia.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held his first known call with Putin in months and expressed support for direct communication between the Russian and US leaders.

Despite Trump’s warning, White House adviser Peter Navarro downplayed the likelihood of additional tariffs, stating that new duties “may hurt the US.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Thursday that tariffs over oil purchases from Russia “could be on the table at some point.”

Chinese imports from Russia rose slightly in July to just over $10 billion, the highest since March, according to the latest customs data. However, total imports from Russia remain 7.7% lower year-on-year compared with the same period in 2024.

US-China relations have recently stabilized after both sides agreed to suspend existing tariffs during negotiations. Trump stated this week that he was “very close” to securing a deal with China to extend the current truce, which is scheduled to expire on Tuesday.