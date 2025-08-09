First in Spain ship-to-ship Bio-LNG bunkering to CMA CGM's containership completed in Port of Algeciars

Axpo says it has successfully completed Spain's first ship-to-ship Bio-LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Algeciras in the large container shipping industry, further solidifying its leadership in sustainable marine fuels. A volume of over 4,000 cubic metres of ISCC-certified Bio-LNG were delivered to the CMA CGM FORT BOURBON, a volume marking a significant milestone in the decarbonisation of the maritime industry. This operation builds upon Axpo's recent LNG bunkering successes in key ports, including Málaga, Algeciras and Sines.



The Bio-LNG was sourced via virtual liquefaction at the Enagás Regasification Plant in Cartagena. The Bio-LNG service at the Cartagena Regasification Plant, has been certified by the European Union's International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) since last July, guaranteeing that the facility meets all the environmental, social, and traceability criteria established by the European Commission.Cartagena is a critical LNG infrastructure hub in the Mediterranean, playing a key role in supplying next-generation marine fuels and supporting broader European decarbonisation goals. This innovative sourcing strategy underscores the growing flexibility of LNG infrastructure that allows it to accommodate sustainable alternatives.

Driving the green shipping transition

Axpo is dedicated to remaining at the forefront of the green shipping transition, by scaling its Bio-LNG portfolio and forging partnerships with industry leaders.

Collaborative efforts are essential to achieving global emissions targets and advancing a cleaner, more sustainable future for marine logistics.

The standard proof of sustainability certificate for this delivery has been issued at the beginning of August 2025 by Enagás.