2025 August 9   12:13

offshore

SRE awards wind turbine foundation contract to CWP

Synera Renewable Energy Group (SRE Group), a pioneering offshore wind developer in the Asia-Pacific region, announced that it has contracted Taiwan-based Century Wind Power (CWP) to supply wind turbine foundations for its Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Project (Formosa 4).

The selection of CWP underscores SRE’s strong commitment to Taiwan’s local content policy and its broader drive to advance local supply chain capabilities while ensuring quality and on-time project delivery.

Under the contract, CWP will supply 35 jacket foundations for Formosa 4 and be responsible for the overall coordination of the foundation package in support of the project’s grid connection target, leveraging domestic manufacturing capacity and integrating local and international supply chain resources to harness the strengths of both local and international collaboration.

Lucas Lin, Chairperson at SRE, stated: “SRE is firmly anchored in Taiwan, and we hold high expectations for—and strong confidence in—our local supply chain. By entrusting a Taiwanese supplier with full-package responsibility for foundation supply, we are going well beyond meeting local content requirements. This meaningful collaboration represents a foundational step in SRE’s wind farm development, and we expect it to mark a substantial leap forward for Taiwan’s offshore wind sector in Phase 3.”

Sahand Holm, Chief Projects Officer at SRE, remarked: “We are pleased to partner with CWP on the foundation package. This collaboration reflects SRE’s long-term commitment to supporting local enterprises.”

Wen-Hsiang Lai, Chairman at CWP, stated: “We are grateful that SRE has awarded CWP the contract to manufacture all 35 foundations for Formosa 4. This represents tangible recognition of Century Group’s years of investment and demonstrates SRE’s commitment to the government’s local content policy. We will integrate Asia-Pacific supply chain resources and coordinate with domestic suppliers to maximize manufacturing and assembly capacity at our local facilities and twin century assembly towers, ensuring delivery on time and to specification.”

Formosa 4, planned off the coast of Miaoli County, represents SRE’s third offshore wind farm in Taiwan. The project was awarded 495MW of development capacity in the first auction round of Phase 3 Zonal Development of Offshore Wind by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in late 2022 and secured its establishment permit in late 2024, becoming the first project from the first auction round to achieve this milestone.

