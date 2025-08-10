Chiyoda secures an EPC contract from Saibu Gas to enhance the capacity of their Hibiki LNG Base

Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda) says it has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract from Saibu Gas Co., Ltd (Saibu Gas) for plant facilities to enhance the capacity of their Hibiki LNG Base, adding an additional LNG tank (to the two currently in operation) with completion aimed for the first half of fiscal year 2029.

Representatives from government agencies and local authorities and other stakeholders attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the Hibiki LNG Base on July 18 of this year and President Kato of Saibu Gas participated in a ceremonial prayer for the project's safe construction. During the event, Mr. Ota (President and CEO) expressed his delight at Chiyoda being awarded the contract and pledged to complete construction with an unwavering commitment to achieving the core objective of an accident and incident free project.

As a comprehensive engineering company, Chiyoda applies its technical expertise and project execution experience, under our purpose of Enriching Society through Engineering Value, to support the stable supply of LNG as a key energy source towards achieving carbon neutrality. Chiyoda prioritizes collaborative business co-creation with clients and partners to supporttheir business success, and maximize the value we provide through investment, participation and support, while

contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through our mission of' Energy and Environment in Harmony.