  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Port of Long Beach July container volume rises 7% Y/Y to 944,232 TEU

2025 August 10   11:02

ports

Port of Long Beach July container volume rises 7% Y/Y to 944,232 TEU

Trade rises amid arrival of imports ordered during tariff pause

A pause in tariffs in recent months lifted the Port of Long Beach to its most active July on record and the third-busiest month in its 114-year history, the port authorities said.

Dockworkers and terminal operators processed 944,232 twenty-foot equivalent units in July, up 7% from the previous record set in July 2024. Imports rose 7.6% to 468,081 TEUs and exports declined 12.9% to 91,328 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port increased 12.3% to 384,824 TEUs. 

“Retailers are now seeing the arrival of goods that were purchased for lower costs during the temporary pause placed on tariffs and retaliatory tariffs earlier this year,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by shifting trade policies, our Supply Chain Information Highway digital tracking tool forecasts that cargo will be down about 10 percent in the second half of 2025, resulting in a flat year for volume.”

“We appreciate our terminal operators, truckers, dockworkers and all the individuals who are moving cargo through the Port at a record-setting pace,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “We continue to work closely with labor and industry to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The Port has moved 5,690,863 TEUs through the first seven months of 2025, up 10% from the same period in 2024.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:06

Denmark to test data-driven remote pilotage

14:58

Canada intends to lower price cap for seaborne Russian-origin crude oil to US$47.60 per barrel

14:44

Thyssenkrupp AG approves spin-off of its marine business

13:32

Houthis sanction 64 global shipping firms for violating maritime blockade on Israel

09:57

Chiyoda secures an EPC contract from Saibu Gas to enhance the capacity of their Hibiki LNG Base

08:51

Turkmenistan and Cyprus discussed cooperation in maritime transport

2025 August 9

16:12

RINA and Nikon SLM Solutions sign LoI to launch H2AM open lab for hydrogen applications in additive manufacturing

15:39

NVS Energy Industria Lda joins the Methanol Institute as key new member in Africa

13:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 32, 2025

12:13

SRE awards wind turbine foundation contract to CWP

10:02

First in Spain ship-to-ship Bio-LNG bunkering to CMA CGM's containership completed in Port of Algeciars

2025 August 8

18:05

Vietnamese tanker GT Unity evacuated after fire; all crew safe

17:23

China defends Russian oil imports after Trump tariff warning

17:00

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers 23 vessels in 1H2025, net profit up 36.7% year-on-year

16:49

AVTL to build new terminal in India's JNPA with Vopak investment

16:02

SWS delivers 600th vessel to Grimaldi Group

15:45

Johan Castberg begins full operations in the Barents Sea

15:18

Rail freight traffic at Valenciaport reaches 1.2 mln tonnes in H1 2025

14:43

Norse Wind completes full height jacking test

14:12

IMO launches new RPO to boost maritime cooperation in the Pacific

13:31

ABS grants NTQ certificate to HD KSOE and HD HHI for electric propulsion solution

12:47

Iberdrola receives the last monopiles manufactured by Navantia - Windar for its Windanker offshore wind farm

12:24

SITC signed the "Sustainable Fuels Alliance Initiative", joining hands to promote the green transition of the shipping industry

11:40

Balearia to build two 100% electric Ro-Pax ferries designed by Incat Crowther

11:12

Sallaum Lines receives Ocean Breeze, first of six LNG PCTCs from China

10:47

DP World adds 13,000 CEUs with new facility at Jebel Ali Port

2025 August 7

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

17:15

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news