2025 August 9   16:12

hydrogen

RINA and Nikon SLM Solutions sign LoI to launch H2AM open lab for hydrogen applications in additive manufacturing

Nikon SLM Solutions AG and RINA have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new project called “H2AM Open Lab” focused on advancing additive manufacturing (AM) technologies for hydrogen-related technologies & applications. The initiative aims to accelerate material and process innovation targeting critical sectors including green steel production and the oil & gas industry, the classification society said. 

As global industries navigate the energy transition, the demand for components that can withstand aggressive hydrogen environments is growing rapidly. The joint Innovation initiative, which will be hosted near Rome at RINA’s Centro Sviluppo Materiali (CSM) - a leading center for applied research on advanced materials and home to one of the company’s Open Innovation Hubs -, will combine the complementary strengths of RINA and Nikon SLM Solutions. The focus will be on qualification support, advanced materials, and the development of AM process parameters for enhanced performance and corrosion resistance.

The centre will support R&D efforts around hydrogen embrittlement (HE), high temperature hydrogen attack (HTHA), and innovative materials designed specifically for hydrogen service environments. These efforts will also address industry-specific requirements for qualification, sustainability, and reliability - offering OEMs a collaborative platform to develop and test components under real-world conditions.

The Open Lab will be open to OEMs across industries to explore design, production, and validation of AM parts using advanced materials including steels, aluminium alloys, nickel-based alloys, and more. No specific machine installation is planned initially, as the hub will focus on shared research, simulations, and material testing. 

