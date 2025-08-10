Turkmenistan and Cyprus discussed cooperation in maritime transport

The management of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Shipping of the Republic of Cyprus Marina Hadjimanolis, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), Turkmenistan governement's press office said on its official website.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of maritime transport and transport logistics. Ms. Hadjimanolis was acquainted with Turkmenistan's achievements in the development of maritime infrastructure, the capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port.

Priority areas of bilateral cooperation were also discussed, including personnel training and the implementation of joint programs.

The parties expressed confidence that the meeting would give impetus to further expansion of cooperation and implementation of new initiatives in the maritime and logistics sectors.