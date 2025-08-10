  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Houthis sanction 64 global shipping firms for violating maritime blockade on Israel

2025 August 10   13:32

shipping

Houthis sanction 64 global shipping firms for violating maritime blockade on Israel

Houthi militia announced the imposition of sanctions on 64 international shipping companies accused of violating the maritime blockade imposed on Israel, YemenOnline reports. 

The announcement follows what the group described as repeated warnings to vessel owners whose ships entered Israeli ports despite prior notifications.

According to the HOCC statement, the companies were notified of potential penalties before their vessels docked at Israeli ports. Due to their failure to comply, the Houthis declared that the entire fleets of these companies are now banned from navigating the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea, and may be targeted by Yemeni armed forces wherever reachable.

The sanctions, the statement emphasized, apply regardless of the companies’ nationalities. The HOCC warned that any future violations would result in similar punitive measures and that companies ignoring pre-sanction alerts would bear full responsibility for consequences.

The move is part of the Houthis’ broader campaign to pressure Israel to end its military operations and blockade on Gaza. The group claims that these measures are intended to disrupt Israeli maritime trade and compel international actors to intervene.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with the Houthis intensifying their military posture and declaring the start of a new phase of their blockade strategy. They have urged global shipping firms to sever ties with Israel to avoid becoming targets of their operations.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:06

Denmark to test data-driven remote pilotage

14:58

Canada intends to lower price cap for seaborne Russian-origin crude oil to US$47.60 per barrel

14:44

Thyssenkrupp AG approves spin-off of its marine business

11:02

Port of Long Beach July container volume rises 7% Y/Y to 944,232 TEU

09:57

Chiyoda secures an EPC contract from Saibu Gas to enhance the capacity of their Hibiki LNG Base

08:51

Turkmenistan and Cyprus discussed cooperation in maritime transport

2025 August 9

16:12

RINA and Nikon SLM Solutions sign LoI to launch H2AM open lab for hydrogen applications in additive manufacturing

15:39

NVS Energy Industria Lda joins the Methanol Institute as key new member in Africa

13:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 32, 2025

12:13

SRE awards wind turbine foundation contract to CWP

10:02

First in Spain ship-to-ship Bio-LNG bunkering to CMA CGM's containership completed in Port of Algeciars

2025 August 8

18:05

Vietnamese tanker GT Unity evacuated after fire; all crew safe

17:23

China defends Russian oil imports after Trump tariff warning

17:00

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers 23 vessels in 1H2025, net profit up 36.7% year-on-year

16:49

AVTL to build new terminal in India's JNPA with Vopak investment

16:02

SWS delivers 600th vessel to Grimaldi Group

15:45

Johan Castberg begins full operations in the Barents Sea

15:18

Rail freight traffic at Valenciaport reaches 1.2 mln tonnes in H1 2025

14:43

Norse Wind completes full height jacking test

14:12

IMO launches new RPO to boost maritime cooperation in the Pacific

13:31

ABS grants NTQ certificate to HD KSOE and HD HHI for electric propulsion solution

12:47

Iberdrola receives the last monopiles manufactured by Navantia - Windar for its Windanker offshore wind farm

12:24

SITC signed the "Sustainable Fuels Alliance Initiative", joining hands to promote the green transition of the shipping industry

11:40

Balearia to build two 100% electric Ro-Pax ferries designed by Incat Crowther

11:12

Sallaum Lines receives Ocean Breeze, first of six LNG PCTCs from China

10:47

DP World adds 13,000 CEUs with new facility at Jebel Ali Port

2025 August 7

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

17:15

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news