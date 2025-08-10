Houthis sanction 64 global shipping firms for violating maritime blockade on Israel

Houthi militia announced the imposition of sanctions on 64 international shipping companies accused of violating the maritime blockade imposed on Israel, YemenOnline reports.

The announcement follows what the group described as repeated warnings to vessel owners whose ships entered Israeli ports despite prior notifications.

According to the HOCC statement, the companies were notified of potential penalties before their vessels docked at Israeli ports. Due to their failure to comply, the Houthis declared that the entire fleets of these companies are now banned from navigating the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea, and may be targeted by Yemeni armed forces wherever reachable.

The sanctions, the statement emphasized, apply regardless of the companies’ nationalities. The HOCC warned that any future violations would result in similar punitive measures and that companies ignoring pre-sanction alerts would bear full responsibility for consequences.

The move is part of the Houthis’ broader campaign to pressure Israel to end its military operations and blockade on Gaza. The group claims that these measures are intended to disrupt Israeli maritime trade and compel international actors to intervene.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in the region, with the Houthis intensifying their military posture and declaring the start of a new phase of their blockade strategy. They have urged global shipping firms to sever ties with Israel to avoid becoming targets of their operations.