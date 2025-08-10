  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thyssenkrupp AG approves spin-off of its marine business

2025 August 10   14:44

Thyssenkrupp AG approves spin-off of its marine business

The shareholders of Thyssenkrupp AG at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 8th, approved the spin-off of its marine business, TKMS. Thyssenkrupp says that this decision lays the foundation for a new, publicly listed systems provider in the maritime defense market. As part of the transaction, 49% of the shares in the new TKMS AG & Co. KGaA will be directly transferred to shareholders. thyssenkrupp AG will retain a 51 percent majority stake, thereby ensuring the strategic steering and stability of TKMS. This model combines the advantages of independent development with those of a strong anchor shareholder.

As part of the spin-off, shareholders will receive one share in the new TKMS AG & Co. KGaA for every 20 shares held in Thyssenkrupp AG. The allocation will be proportional, meaning that the stake in the spun-off minority shareholding in TKMS corresponds to the previous stake in Thyssenkrupp AG. The listing of TKMS AG & Co. KGaA on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned for the current calendar year.

A central element of the new structure is TKMS’s direct access to the capital market. This will enable TKMS to independently finance growth, develop new technologies, and pursue targeted partnerships or acquisitions.

For the approximately 8,300 TKMS employees, independence opens up additional stability and growth prospects. The expansion of the maritime defense industry and demand for complex system solutions are expected to strengthen and secure jobs in Germany over the long term.

TKMS is in an excellent economic position and has a solid foundation for independent development. The order backlog has grown significantly in recent years and currently exceeds 18 billion euros. Recent major orders include several submarine projects for European and international navies, as well as the construction of the research vessel Polarstern II. Targeted investments, structural optimization, and the integration of key technology competencies – such as through the acquisition of Atlas Elektronik – have enhanced operational performance. Project lead times have been shortened, margins improved, and overall performance increased. The robust, cash-generating business model ensures stability and planning reliability for both the thyssenkrupp Group and the future shareholders of the independent TKMS AG & Co. KGaA.

In addition, TKMS is making targeted investments in innovative technologies, such as autonomous systems and digitalization, and is thus well positioned to meet future requirements in the maritime defense market.

The independence of TKMS marks a key milestone in the strategic realignment of Thyssenkrupp AG. With the spin-off of a 49% minority stake, Thyssenkrupp is pursuing the goal of transforming itself from a broadly positioned industrial conglomerate into a focused, strategically managed holding company. In the future, Thyssenkrupp AG will act as a streamlined management holding company, under whose umbrella independent and entrepreneurially responsible holdings are united.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:06

Denmark to test data-driven remote pilotage

14:58

Canada intends to lower price cap for seaborne Russian-origin crude oil to US$47.60 per barrel

13:32

Houthis sanction 64 global shipping firms for violating maritime blockade on Israel

11:02

Port of Long Beach July container volume rises 7% Y/Y to 944,232 TEU

09:57

Chiyoda secures an EPC contract from Saibu Gas to enhance the capacity of their Hibiki LNG Base

08:51

Turkmenistan and Cyprus discussed cooperation in maritime transport

2025 August 9

16:12

RINA and Nikon SLM Solutions sign LoI to launch H2AM open lab for hydrogen applications in additive manufacturing

15:39

NVS Energy Industria Lda joins the Methanol Institute as key new member in Africa

13:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 32, 2025

12:13

SRE awards wind turbine foundation contract to CWP

10:02

First in Spain ship-to-ship Bio-LNG bunkering to CMA CGM's containership completed in Port of Algeciars

2025 August 8

18:05

Vietnamese tanker GT Unity evacuated after fire; all crew safe

17:23

China defends Russian oil imports after Trump tariff warning

17:00

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding delivers 23 vessels in 1H2025, net profit up 36.7% year-on-year

16:49

AVTL to build new terminal in India's JNPA with Vopak investment

16:02

SWS delivers 600th vessel to Grimaldi Group

15:45

Johan Castberg begins full operations in the Barents Sea

15:18

Rail freight traffic at Valenciaport reaches 1.2 mln tonnes in H1 2025

14:43

Norse Wind completes full height jacking test

14:12

IMO launches new RPO to boost maritime cooperation in the Pacific

13:31

ABS grants NTQ certificate to HD KSOE and HD HHI for electric propulsion solution

12:47

Iberdrola receives the last monopiles manufactured by Navantia - Windar for its Windanker offshore wind farm

12:24

SITC signed the "Sustainable Fuels Alliance Initiative", joining hands to promote the green transition of the shipping industry

11:40

Balearia to build two 100% electric Ro-Pax ferries designed by Incat Crowther

11:12

Sallaum Lines receives Ocean Breeze, first of six LNG PCTCs from China

10:47

DP World adds 13,000 CEUs with new facility at Jebel Ali Port

2025 August 7

18:05

AD Ports Group and MBME Group sign agreement to explore fintech and tradetech development

17:15

Shelf Drilling announces contract in Vietnam and extension in Egypt

16:55

Innovation Fund Denmark invests DKK 26 mln in U-SHIELD underwater security project

16:25

Philippine Ports Authority reports ₱6.72 bln net income after tax in H1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news