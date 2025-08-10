Denmark to test data-driven remote pilotage

With approval from the Danish Emergency Management Agency, DanPilot and Danelec are now initiating a test program for remote pilotage – the first of its kind in the world. The approval marks a significant step towards a technological paradigm shift, opening new possibilities for safety, climate action, and operational efficiency in the maritime sector, DanPilot said.

After six years of development, Denmark is taking a historic step towards a more efficient and digital maritime infrastructure. The test program created by DanPilot and Danelec allows pilots to guide ships from land, using only advanced data transmitted directly from the vessels.

The aim is to improve pilot safety and reduce fuel consumption for ships – all without compromising navigational safety. In this way, remote pilotage can support Denmark’s maritime leadership in the shift towards safer and more sustainable shipping.

The approval has been granted as part of a broader effort to enhance safety and preparedness at sea. The test will serve as a foundation for future regulation and possible broader application – both nationally and internationally.

Technology with Global Potential

The remote pilotage program will take place in the Kattegat and the western Baltic Sea. For the first time, it allows pilots to guide selected ships through Danish waters without boarding them physically. Instead, the operation is carried out from a control center in the city of Randers – removing the most hazardous part of a pilot’s job: the physical boarding of ships.

"Remote pilotage is not only a technological breakthrough – it is a strategic step towards safer and more sustainable shipping. We are proud to deliver the technological infrastructure that enables safe navigation without the physical presence of a pilot. Here, cybersecurity – a cornerstone of our technology – is a prerequisite for implementing the solution safely and at scale in the global maritime sector," says CEO of Danelec, Casper Jensen

For the maritime sector, remote pilotage offers significant benefits. Ships no longer need to alter course or speed to embark a pilot, which leads to lower fuel consumption. At the same time, the need for pilot boats is eliminated in relevant scenarios – saving both fuel and logistics resources without compromising operational safety.

During the test phase, the technology will only be used on vessels that meet specific technical requirements and only in designated waters. The solution is expected to be relevant for up to 10 percent of DanPilot’s pilotage operations in Danish waters.

The test is conducted in collaboration with a range of shipping companies, including Maersk, which contributes ships operating in the test area.



How Remote, Data-Driven Pilotage works

Remote pilotage is based on Danelec’s technology, which collects and transmits key data from the ship – including course, speed, and position – via the ship’s Voyage Data Recorder (VDR). This data is transmitted in real time to DanPilot’s control center in Randers. Here, the pilot uses Danelec’s software to analyze the information and provide accurate navigational guidance – without being physically present on board.

About The Test Program

The test period will last up to 18 months and include approximately 50 pilotages

Pilotage is conducted from the control center in Randers

Applies to vessels in the Kattegat and western Baltic Sea with a draft under 13 meters

Carried out only during transits that do not require compulsory pilotage

About DanPilot

DanPilot is an independent public enterprise. The company contributes to maritime safety and marine environmental protection by offering pilotage services throughout Denmark and Greenland. DanPilot operates 16 pilot stations and employs 430 people. The head office is located in Svendborg.

About Danelec

Danelec is a global maritime technology company with 30 years of experience delivering digital solutions for safer, more efficient, and more sustainable ship operations. The company is a leader in ship data collection and AI-based analysis, with installations on more than 15,500 vessels worldwide. Danelec has 14 global offices and 180 employees. The headquarters is located in Farum, Denmark.