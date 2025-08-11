  1. Home
2025 August 11   09:59

shipping

Global maritime security market projected to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2032, says Persistence Market Research

The global maritime security market is valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2032, according to Persistence Market Research.

This represents a compound annual growth rate of 9.9% over the forecast period.

The market is influenced by increasing threats to maritime trade routes, geopolitical tensions, and advances in surveillance and threat detection technologies.  

Key growth factors include rising incidents of piracy, terrorism, and illegal trafficking, as well as stricter international maritime safety regulations.

The defense sector leads in revenue, supported by investment in radar, sonar, and satellite-based systems.

North America holds the largest share, attributed to its naval capabilities, security mandates, and adoption of advanced maritime technologies.  

Market segmentation by product type includes surveillance systems, communication equipment, access control, scanning and screening equipment, and integrated solutions.

Surveillance systems dominate, driven by demand for radar, sonar, and unmanned aerial vehicles for real-time monitoring.

Communication equipment, such as secure satellite channels and encrypted radio systems, is also in demand.

Integrated solutions are expanding due to their ability to combine multiple functions into a single platform.  

By end-user, the defense sector is the leading investor, followed by commercial shipping, oil and gas, and port authorities.

Commercial shipping focuses on tracking and scanning to meet regulations and protect cargo, while the oil and gas sector requires specialized systems for offshore rigs.

Port authorities use advanced systems to manage high-traffic maritime zones.  

Regionally, North America leads due to defense spending and technology adoption, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by maritime disputes, trade expansion, and port modernization.  

Market restraints include high installation and maintenance costs, budget constraints in developing nations, integration issues between legacy and modern systems, complex regulations, and cyber threats.

Opportunities arise from AI, machine learning, big data analytics, offshore energy exploration, collaborative security frameworks, and the rise of autonomous ships.  

Major companies in the market include BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA.  

Recent developments include Thales Group’s 2024 launch of an AI-powered maritime surveillance suite and BAE Systems’ partnership with a naval force to deploy next-generation coastal defense radars.

