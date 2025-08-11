Disney Cruise Line begins construction of fourth Wish class ship in Germany

Disney Cruise Line has begun construction of its fourth ship in the Wish class with a steel-cutting ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, according to the company's release.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027. According to Disney Cruise Line, it will have a gross tonnage of approximately 144,000, accommodate 4,000 guests, and operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The new ship will join three other Wish class ships: Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny.

The project is part of a plan to add four Disney Cruise Line ships between 2027 and 2031, including a new class of ships in 2029.

The expansion also includes two ships debuting in 2025: Disney Destiny, to be based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Disney Adventure, to be based in Singapore.

Disney has also reached an agreement with Oriental Land Co., Ltd. to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029.

Disney Cruise Line is a cruise line subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, incorporated in Florida, United States, that operates passenger cruise services internationally.

Meyer Werft GmbH & Co. KG is a privately owned German shipbuilding company headquartered in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, specializing in the construction of cruise ships, ferries, and other large vessels.