Çanakkale wildfires prompt vigilance for Dardanelles shipping

2025 August 11   10:47

Maritime stakeholders operating through the Dardanelles Strait remain on alert after a second wildfire in two days was reported in the Lapseki district’s Gökköy area, near Umurbey, on the Asian side of the strait.

The fire began on agricultural land and spread into forest but was brought under control by approximately 19:45 local time on August 11, following a coordinated response using 3 fixed-wing aircraft, 5 helicopters, 11 fire trucks, 5 engines, 2 bulldozers and 91 personnel.  

Authorities confirmed that no residential zones were threatened, and maritime navigation through the strait was not suspended for this incident.

However, the Çanakkale Governor’s Office urged continued caution, noting that strong winds are expected to persist for at least two more days—a factor that can affect both wildfire behaviour and visibility for shipping.  

Last week, a larger fire in Sarıcaeli and Bayramiç areas prompted the temporary suspension of maritime traffic through the Dardanelles during aerial firefighting, with reopening for one-way north-to-south passages at 21:00 on August 8.

That disruption highlighted the sensitivity of vessel scheduling and transit safety to on-shore environmental hazards in the narrow strait, which serves as a critical route linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. 

Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) is a state-owned general directorate under Türkiye’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, mandated to manage Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) for the Turkish Straits region, including the İstanbul Strait, the Dardanelles (Çanakkale) Strait and the Sea of Marmara. Its statutory responsibilities cover pilotage, tug and salvage operations, aids to navigation, and maritime safety coordination.

