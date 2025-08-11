Asyad Group completes cross-border transport of LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Asyad Group has completed the transport of a 115 metric ton pressurized cryogenic tank from Northern India to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, for Gas Lab Asia, according to the company's release.

The 28-meter-long, 5.5-meter-high liquefied natural gas storage unit was moved overland for 1,500 kilometers to Mumbai port during a three-week period before being shipped across the Arabian Sea.

According to Asyad Logistics Director Juma Al Maskari, “Transporting this type of specialized cargo requires a high level of technical expertise, along with advanced operational coordination across countries. Our strategy in such projects demonstrates our ability to mobilize international resources across borders and efficiently manage high-value shipments through customized logistics solutions tailored to precise operational requirements.”

The company stated that the cargo required specialized equipment and custom handling due to its sensitivity, as cryogenic tanks demand precise temperature and pressure control.

The transport process included engineering assessments, route planning, compliance checks, and last-mile coordination.

Asyad Group is a state-owned Omani entity operating as an integrated logistics provider, offering services in maritime shipping, ports management, and land transport across various international markets.