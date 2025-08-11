  1. Home
  Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

2025 August 11

ports

Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

Valenciaport has initiated a project in which the València Port Authority (APV) will assist the Ministry of the Interior in strengthening border control at the Ports of València and Sagunto, according to the company's release.

The initiative is 75% co-financed by the European Union through the Next Generation funds.  

The administrative process is currently in progress, with the aim of making the system operational before the end of the year.

The system is intended to improve the management of external borders, facilitate the handling of migratory flows, and support the prevention, detection, and investigation of terrorism and other serious crimes.  

The project includes the implementation of the Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), as well as the acquisition of verification, monitoring, and registration tablets.  

A pilot container will be installed at the Port of València, equipped with large windows, thermal insulation, lighting, furnishings, and passport-reading technology for traveller processing.

The facility will be prepared to operate in identity verification and border control procedures.  

The EES system registers entry and exit data and can record refusals of access to third-country nationals crossing EU external borders. ETIAS assesses potential risks to public security or health and manages travel authorisations accordingly. 

Valenciaport is the commercial name used by the València Port Authority, a public entity under Spanish law responsible for the management and operation of port facilities in València, Sagunto, and Gandía.  

València Port Authority (APV) is a port authority governed by the Spanish Ports Act, operating under the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, with legal personality and its own assets and management autonomy.

Port of Valencia

