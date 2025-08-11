South Korea to launch trial Arctic route operations in 2026, says minister

  1. Home
2025 August 11   12:09

shipping

South Korea’s Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Jeon Jae-soo said the government will establish a dedicated Arctic Route task force this year and launch trial operations along the route next year, according to Daum.

In an interview on August 5, Jeon stated that the task force will develop a mid- to long-term roadmap in cooperation with other ministries.  

Jeon said he had designed President Lee Jae-myung’s campaign pledge to relocate the ministry to Busan, working with industry and academic representatives under the “Polaris Project” to propose both the relocation and the Arctic Route initiative to the president.  

The Arctic Route, enabled by reduced sea ice due to climate change, was previously tested by South Korean shipping companies between 2013 and 2016, with five voyages starting with Hyundai Glovis.

The upcoming trial will mark the first attempt in a decade. Jeon said the government will provide budgetary support to shipping companies participating in the trial.  

He noted that the United States has announced the purchase of 15 icebreakers, Russia plans to invest KRW 39 trillion by 2035, and China had completed 35 Arctic Route voyages by last year, incorporating the route into its Belt and Road Initiative as the “Ice Silk Road.”

Jeon said South Korea must prepare thoroughly to seize opportunities, citing research suggesting year-round navigation could be possible by 2027 or 2030.  

Jeon identified China as a competitor, saying Busan would compete with Shanghai as an Arctic Route hub. He said international geopolitical dynamics could favor Busan. He added that the relocation of the ministry to Busan should serve as a catalyst for positioning the city as a hub for Arctic Route operations.  

