Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders build first hydrogen fuel cell vessels

Cochin Shipyard Limited and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited have each built one vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells, according to the statement of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India.

The Government issued scheme guidelines in February 2024 for implementing pilot projects for the use of green hydrogen in the shipping sector under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of Rs.115 crore until 2025–26.

The scheme focuses on two areas: retrofitting existing ships to operate on green hydrogen or its derivatives, implemented by Shipping Corporation of India; and developing bunkering and refueling facilities for green hydrogen-based fuels at ports, implemented by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tuticorin Port).

In the foundation phase (2024–2025), Deendayal Port Authority, V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, and Paradip Port Authority have been designated as hydrogen hubs.

The Green Hydrogen Hub Development Roadmap provides a phased plan to establish these ports as centers for green hydrogen production and export.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority has prepared a Detailed Project Report for a pilot project to develop a bunkering and refueling facility with a capacity of 750 cubic metres of green methanol.