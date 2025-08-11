  1. Home
2025 August 11   13:45

Pacific International Lines completes first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering in Singapore

Pacific International Lines (PTE) Ltd has completed its first simultaneous cargo and liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operations (SIMOPS) in Singapore, according to the company's release.

The operation took place at PSA’s Brani Terminal with the company’s 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel containership Kota Ocean.  

According to the company, LNG bunkering of 4,000 cubic metres alone is estimated to take about 15 hours.

The LNG bunker was provided by TotalEnergies.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and PSA Singapore facilitated the operation.  

The company stated that the use of LNG as marine fuel can lead to up to 23% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 99% less sulphur emissions and 85% less nitrogen oxides, as well as greater fuel efficiency for long-haul shipping.  

Kota Ocean is the sixth alternative-fuel vessel in the company’s fleet.

Pacific International Lines plans to add 12 more LNG-fuelled vessels over the next three years, which it describes as transition fuel ships aimed at reducing emissions and preparing for the adoption of bio-methane and synthetic methane.  

Pacific International Lines has set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. 

Pacific International Lines (PTE) Ltd is a privately held shipping company incorporated in Singapore, engaged in container shipping and related maritime services. It operates a global network of shipping routes with a focus on Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

