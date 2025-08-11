Engine room fire disables Raffaele Rubattino ferry

A fire broke out in the engine room of the ferry Raffaele Rubattino operated by Tirrenia (Moby) in the Gulf of Naples, disabling the vessel and requiring assistance from two tugboats to reach the port.

According to a company statement, the flames were “promptly extinguished by the crew,” but the damage left the ferry unable to navigate under its own power.

The captain issued a mayday via radio, triggering coordinated rescue operations by the Port Authority of Naples.

Two patrol boats were dispatched, and fire and medical teams were readied onshore.

Two tugboats departed Naples to tow the vessel, while nearby ships—including the ferry Gnv Auriga and two Coast Guard units—were asked to assist.

The crew reported that evacuation was unnecessary.

The ferry had departed Palermo earlier that morning with 155 passengers and numerous vehicles.

The fire occurred about fifteen miles from the port of Naples, northwest of Capri. No injuries were reported.

Moby Lines S.p.A. is an Italian shipping company established in 1959 under the original name NAVARMA. It operates ferries and cruise ferries between mainland Italy, France, and the islands of Elba, Sardinia, and Corsica.

Tirrenia – Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione S.p.A. is an Italian company founded in 2012 following the privatization of the former state-owned carrier Tirrenia di Navigazione.