Iran seizes oil tanker Phoenix with 2 million liters of smuggled fuel near Jask

Iran seized an oil tanker carrying more than 2 million liters of smuggled fuel in its exclusive waters near the port of Jask, arresting 17 foreign suspects, the Commander of the Iranian Border Police said.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi stated that border guards in Hormozgan Province, using electronic equipment and aerial surveillance, detected plans by large fuel smuggling networks to transport smuggled fuel 23 miles off Kuh-e Mobarak.

The operation targeted an oil tanker named Phoenix, flying a third country’s flag.

In cooperation with the Navy, border guards intercepted the vessel and found 2,030,755 liters of smuggled diesel fuel on board.

The 17 foreign suspects were transferred to authorities in Jask.

Experts valued the seized fuel at 759 billion Iranian rials. 3. Background on mentioned entities

Iranian Border Police is a branch of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for protecting the country’s borders on land and at sea, as well as preventing illegal crossings and smuggling.

Iranian Navy is a component of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Armed Forces tasked with safeguarding national maritime borders, conducting naval operations, and ensuring security in Iran’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Port of Jask is a strategic port city in Hormozgan Province, located on the Gulf of Oman, serving as a naval base and maritime transit point.