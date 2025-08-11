Hanwha Ocean enters Brazil with offshore shipyard project in Rio de Janeiro

Hanwha Ocean, one of South Korea’s largest shipyards, announced during the 21st Rede de Oportunidades event organized by Firjan SENAI SESI that it is in the final stage of signing contracts to use a base in Niterói to install its Brazilian shipyard, according to the company's release.

Marcus Cirio, construction manager of the group, stated that within 30 to 45 days the company, which is beginning its operations in Brazil, will initiate the reactivation of that site.

Raul Sanson, vice‑president of Firjan, said: “This is an important moment for the Fluminense shipbuilding industry … the oil, gas and naval market is experiencing an unprecedented expansion cycle, and Brazil is at the centre of this movement.”

Firjan positions itself as a platform between major operators, local suppliers, public authorities and educational and research institutions.

Cirio added that the future shipyard area in Brazil is strategic for Rio de Janeiro and that the next step is “to fill the construction site with personnel and suppliers,” aiming to generate from 3,000 to 7,000 jobs.

Rafael Thomé, responsible for bringing Hanwha Ocean to Brazil, said that the offshore area coming to Brazil includes FPSO, FLNG, drilling rigs and platforms, and that the company will develop project management, construction and integration of modules for FPSOs.

He also noted participation in Petrobras tenders, including EPC and BOT, and those to come, including platform revitalisation.

On local content, he said Hanwha intends to involve Brazilian engineering, procurement and services in construction.

Anderson Ferrarese, supply chain, outlined eight steps for suppliers to join the company’s network, including a qualification questionnaire covering five pillars.

Felipe Siqueira, specialist at Firjan SENAI SESI, said the programme began in 2022, identified 1,500 opportunities and more than 6,000 potential suppliers; Hanwha presented over 30 opportunity lines and more than 1,100 companies were invited to the event.

Firjan will hold further Rede de Oportunidades rounds in August during Naval Shore Rio and in October during OTC Brasil.

Hanwha Ocean is a shipbuilding and offshore‑plant company headquartered in Geoje, South Korea, formally established in October 1973 and now part of the Hanwha Group. Its operations span commercial ships (including LNG carriers and very large crude carriers), offshore structures such as FPSOs and FLNGs, and specialty vessels such as submarines, combat ships and MRO in naval sectors.

Firjan SENAI SESI is a federation of industry associations and educational institutions in the state of Rio de Janeiro, combining the Federação das Indústrias do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) with the vocational training networks SENAI and SESI. It operates initiatives to promote industrial competitiveness, workforce development, and links between suppliers, industry operators and public entities, including the Rede de Oportunidades programme launched in 2022.