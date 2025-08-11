Dardanelles shipping disrupted as wildfire response pauses northbound traffic

Global ship agency GAC said northbound vessel traffic in the Dardanelles (Çanakkale Strait) was suspended at 14:35 local time on Monday as firefighting aircraft drew water from the waterway to battle a nearby forest fire.

The advisory, issued to clients and operators transiting the Turkish Straits, follows intermittent restrictions in recent days as authorities prioritize aerial suppression efforts.

Local officials said hundreds of residents were evacuated as winds fanned multiple blazes across Çanakkale province.

Roughly 700 personnel supported by aircraft and helicopters were deployed, and Çanakkale Airport and parts of the highway network were temporarily shut as operations intensified.

Maritime movements through the Dardanelles were curtailed to accommodate scooping runs and ensure navigational safety, with status subject to change as conditions evolve.

The Dardanelles, a key link between the Aegean and the Sea of Marmara (and onward to the Black Sea via the Bosporus), is a strategic chokepoint for commodity and liner trades.

Energy analysts estimate the Turkish Straits carry several million barrels per day of crude and refined products, underscoring the broader market sensitivity to even short-lived closures.

Operators transiting the Turkish Straits should expect knock-on scheduling effects and potential convoy adjustments as authorities reopen traffic in stages.

GAC (Gulf Agency Company) is a Dubai-based shipping, logistics and marine services group founded in 1956. The company employs 7,500+ people across 300+ offices in 50+ countries, providing ship agency, husbandry, hub and straits transit services, bunkering support, and integrated logistics to energy, dry bulk, liner and project cargo clients.