USCGC Storis enters service as U.S. Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker in over 25 years

The U.S. Coast Guard officially commissioned the USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) in Juneau, Alaska, according to USCGC's release.

This vessel is the Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker acquired in over 25 years.

As a medium polar icebreaker, Storis expands the U.S. operational presence in the Arctic and will support Coast Guard missions while awaiting the delivery of the new Polar Security Cutter class.

“The commissioning of Storis marks a new beginning for the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Troy Edgar. “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill has recapitalized USCG with $25 billion – the largest single investment in the Coast Guard.”

The Storis, formerly the motor vessel Aiviq, was acquired on December 20, 2024, and subsequently renamed after modifications to enhance its communication and defense capabilities.

Storis is manned by a hybrid crew of military cuttermen and civilian mariners and will be temporarily berthed in Seattle, Washington, alongside the Service’s two other polar icebreakers, until necessary infrastructure improvements are completed in Juneau.

This marks the second vessel in Coast Guard history to bear the name Storis, with the original having served 64 years of icebreaking operations in the Arctic.

Additional Coast Guard icebreakers will be acquired through investments in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including $4.3 billion for Polar Security Cutters, $3.5 billion for three Arctic Security Cutters, and $816 million for light and medium domestic icebreaking cutters.