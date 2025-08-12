  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

2025 August 12   10:45

bunkering

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate entered a strategic agreement to offer delivery of renewable liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) to customers on the North American West Coast, according to the company's release.

Anew will supply renewable natural gas (RNG) certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and provide pre-audit services to Seaspan required for ISCC certification.

According to the companies, the RNG will comply with global standard frameworks such as the International Maritime Organization’s Net-Zero Framework and the FuelEU Maritime Regulation in the European Union.  

The companies describe the collaboration as a first-of-its-kind initiative on North America’s West Coast and say it builds on the first bio-LNG bunkering in the U.S. that Anew Climate—then known as Element Markets—facilitated in 2021.

Seaspan Energy, a subsidiary of Seaspan ULC and a market leader on the West Coast for ship-to-ship marine bunkering of liquefied natural gas, will expand its portfolio to include ISCC-certified R-LNG along the West Coast.

The service is presented as among the first to target delivery of ISCC-certified lower-carbon marine fuel at scale.  

Anew Climate and Seaspan intend to identify and develop commercial opportunities to promote adoption of lower-carbon fuels, with a focus on delivering ISCC-certified R-LNG to ships throughout the region.  

Anew Climate, LLC is a global provider of climate solutions that develops and markets environmental credits across low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets; majority owned by TPG Rise, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain and a portfolio spanning five continents.  

Seaspan Energy is a part of Seaspan Marine; activities in the wider group include ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services, and fuel bunkering on the West Coast of North America.

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

Seaspan

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

10:55

Turkey records all-time high in monthly container loading at ports in July 2025

09:07

USCGC Storis enters service as U.S. Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker in over 25 years

2025 August 11

21:26

Dardanelles shipping disrupted as wildfire response pauses northbound traffic

18:05

Tallinna Sadam posts Q2 2025 results

17:26

Hanwha Ocean enters Brazil with offshore shipyard project in Rio de Janeiro

17:06

MarketsandMarkets forecasts $17.2 billion connected ship market by 2028

16:41

Iran seizes oil tanker Phoenix with 2 million liters of smuggled fuel near Jask

16:22

Engine room fire disables Raffaele Rubattino ferry

15:41

Santos wins court ruling against Fluor in Queensland Supreme Court

15:08

T.S. Lines signs contracts for four new container vessels worth US$245.1 mln

14:59

Provaris and Yinson launch fully funded FEED for proprietary LCO2 tank

14:20

Golden Ocean shareholders to vote on merger with CMB.TECH on August 19

13:45

Pacific International Lines completes first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering in Singapore

13:11

Imperial Petroleum to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers for $51.6 million

12:53

Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders build first hydrogen fuel cell vessels

12:09

South Korea to launch trial Arctic route operations in 2026, says minister

11:40

Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

11:23

Asyad Group completes cross-border transport of LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news