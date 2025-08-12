Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate entered a strategic agreement to offer delivery of renewable liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) to customers on the North American West Coast, according to the company's release.

Anew will supply renewable natural gas (RNG) certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and provide pre-audit services to Seaspan required for ISCC certification.

According to the companies, the RNG will comply with global standard frameworks such as the International Maritime Organization’s Net-Zero Framework and the FuelEU Maritime Regulation in the European Union.

The companies describe the collaboration as a first-of-its-kind initiative on North America’s West Coast and say it builds on the first bio-LNG bunkering in the U.S. that Anew Climate—then known as Element Markets—facilitated in 2021.

Seaspan Energy, a subsidiary of Seaspan ULC and a market leader on the West Coast for ship-to-ship marine bunkering of liquefied natural gas, will expand its portfolio to include ISCC-certified R-LNG along the West Coast.

The service is presented as among the first to target delivery of ISCC-certified lower-carbon marine fuel at scale.

Anew Climate and Seaspan intend to identify and develop commercial opportunities to promote adoption of lower-carbon fuels, with a focus on delivering ISCC-certified R-LNG to ships throughout the region.

Anew Climate, LLC is a global provider of climate solutions that develops and markets environmental credits across low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets; majority owned by TPG Rise, with offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain and a portfolio spanning five continents.

Seaspan Energy is a part of Seaspan Marine; activities in the wider group include ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services, and fuel bunkering on the West Coast of North America.