  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Turkey records all-time high in monthly container loading at ports in July 2025

2025 August 12   10:55

ports

Turkey records all-time high in monthly container loading at ports in July 2025

Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, said that container handling at the country’s ports increased by 14.5% in July 2025 compared to the same month last year, reaching 1,259,801 TEUs, according to the statement on the portal of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

He stated that July 2025 marked the highest monthly container loading from Turkish ports to ships in the country’s history, with 634,879 TEUs.  

According to data from the Directorate General of Maritime Affairs (DGM), container handling in the January–July period totaled 8,273,352 TEUs, up 5% from the same period last year.  

Total cargo handling at ports in July 2025 reached 47,679,802 tons, while the January–July total was 322,818,212 tons.

Cargo shipments from Turkish ports to foreign ports in July amounted to 12,493,192 tons, up 5% year-on-year, and incoming cargo from foreign ports totaled 23,098,434 tons, an increase of 13.5%.

Overall, international cargo transport by sea in July was 35,591,626 tons, up 10.4%.  In July, the highest cargo throughput among regional port authorities was recorded within the jurisdiction of Kocaeli Port Authority, with 7,664,573 tons, followed by Aliağa Port Authority with 7,658,237 tons, and İskenderun Port Authority with 6,178,076 tons.  

Transit cargo by sea in July totaled 5,529,163 tons, while cabotage cargo was 6,559,013 tons. The largest month-on-month increase in cargo type was in non-agglomerated coal, up by 1,373,291 tons, with total handling of 3,235,769 tons.  

Portland cement was the most exported cargo type in July, with 1,086,916 tons shipped abroad, followed by clinker and fuel oil.

Non-agglomerated coal was the largest import cargo type, with 3,097,668 tons received from abroad, followed by crude oil and scrap iron.

Italy was the main destination for cargo shipped from Turkey by sea in July, followed by the United States and Spain. Russia was the largest source of cargo arriving by sea to Turkish ports. 

Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey is a central government ministry responsible for developing and overseeing transportation, communications, and infrastructure policy in Turkey. Its duties include regulating maritime, rail, road, and air transport, as well as overseeing major infrastructure projects.  

Directorate General of Maritime Affairs (DGM) is a subordinate institution under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey, tasked with regulating and supervising maritime transport, port operations, and navigation safety, as well as collecting and publishing maritime statistics.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

10:45

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

09:07

USCGC Storis enters service as U.S. Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker in over 25 years

2025 August 11

21:26

Dardanelles shipping disrupted as wildfire response pauses northbound traffic

18:05

Tallinna Sadam posts Q2 2025 results

17:26

Hanwha Ocean enters Brazil with offshore shipyard project in Rio de Janeiro

17:06

MarketsandMarkets forecasts $17.2 billion connected ship market by 2028

16:41

Iran seizes oil tanker Phoenix with 2 million liters of smuggled fuel near Jask

16:22

Engine room fire disables Raffaele Rubattino ferry

15:41

Santos wins court ruling against Fluor in Queensland Supreme Court

15:08

T.S. Lines signs contracts for four new container vessels worth US$245.1 mln

14:59

Provaris and Yinson launch fully funded FEED for proprietary LCO2 tank

14:20

Golden Ocean shareholders to vote on merger with CMB.TECH on August 19

13:45

Pacific International Lines completes first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering in Singapore

13:11

Imperial Petroleum to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers for $51.6 million

12:53

Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders build first hydrogen fuel cell vessels

12:09

South Korea to launch trial Arctic route operations in 2026, says minister

11:40

Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

11:23

Asyad Group completes cross-border transport of LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news