DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co., Ltd. (DSOC) and Zhongneng Fueling Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. signed a contract for the construction of a 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel, according to DSOC's release.

According to the companies, this is the first domestically developed LNG bunkering vessel in China to use a membrane-type cargo containment system.

The vessel will have a length of 138 meters, a beam of 24.8 meters, and a design draft of 7.2 meters.

It will be equipped with two azimuth thrusters and is designed to meet LNG fuel bunkering requirements at major global ports.

The vessel will incorporate an all-weather AI 360° monitoring system and technology for methane slip control and carbon capture, in compliance with the latest International Maritime Organization environmental standards.

The vessel will provide inert gas supply, cold tank conditioning, gas trials, and other LNG bunkering services.

It will also include provisions for future ammonia fuel bunkering and will have multiple-fuel compatibility.

The project will be classified by the China Classification Society.

Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co., Ltd. (DSOC) is a Chinese limited liability company engaged in the design, construction, and repair of offshore engineering vessels and marine equipment. It operates as part of the state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corporation and serves both domestic and international markets.

Zhongneng Fueling Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in China with a focus on clean energy marine fuel supply chain services. It engages in project investment, vessel procurement, and operational management for alternative marine fuels.