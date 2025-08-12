Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

The Royal Canadian Navy has held the official naming ceremony for the future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, the sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship under its program, according to the company's release.

The six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are named in honour of notable Canadian naval figures.

The Halifax Shipyard is building two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship variants for the Canadian Coast Guard and is producing the first of 15 River-class destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is the maritime component of the Canadian Armed Forces, responsible for naval defense, maritime security, and participation in international operations. It operates a fleet that includes frigates, submarines, patrol ships, and support vessels.

Halifax Shipyard, located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is operated by Irving Shipbuilding Inc. It is a primary site for Canada’s naval ship construction under the National Shipbuilding Strategy, with facilities capable of producing and refitting large naval and commercial vessels.

The Canadian Coast Guard is a civilian organization within Fisheries and Oceans Canada, responsible for maritime safety, environmental protection, and support for maritime navigation in Canadian waters. It operates a fleet of icebreakers, patrol vessels, and rescue boats.