  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

2025 August 12   14:57

ports

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

Import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is expected to end 2025 5.6% below 2024 levels, according to the Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.

The forecast reflects the impact of new tariffs on international trade, which began taking effect this week after months of announcements, postponements, and negotiations.  

“While this forecast is still preliminary, it shows the impact the tariffs and the administration’s trade policy are having on the supply chain,” said Jonathan Gold, NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy.

He stated that tariffs are increasing consumer prices, reducing imports, and affecting the availability of goods, particularly for small businesses.

Gold called for binding trade agreements to lower tariffs, warning that tariffs will result in higher prices, less hiring, lower business investment, and slower economic growth.  

Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett said the shifting tariff policy is causing confusion for importers, exporters, and consumers. He noted that some importers have pulled forward shipments ahead of tariff implementation, leading to expected declines in trade volumes by late September, with U.S. exporters facing unsold products due to counter tariffs.  

U.S. ports tracked by Global Port Tracker handled 1.96 million TEU in June, up 0.7% from May but down 8.4% year over year. July is projected at 2.3 million TEU, up 17.3% from June and down 0.5% year over year, driven by pre-tariff imports. August is forecast at 2.2 million TEU, down 5% year over year; September at 1.83 million TEU, down 19.5%; October at 1.82 million TEU, down 18.9%; November at 1.71 million TEU, down 21.1%; and December at 1.72 million TEU, down 19.3%.  

The first half of 2025 totaled 12.53 million TEU, up 3.6% year over year. The projected total for 2025 is 24.1 million TEU, compared with 25.5 million TEU in 2024. 

The National Retail Federation is a U.S.-based trade association representing retailers of all sizes and types, from department stores to independent shops. It engages in policy advocacy, industry research, and educational initiatives to support the retail sector. 

Hackett Associates is a private consultancy and research firm specializing in maritime transport, logistics, and supply chain management. The company advises port authorities, shipping companies, and government bodies on trade patterns, infrastructure planning, and operational efficiency. It is known for producing industry data and market analysis related to global shipping and trade.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

10:55

Turkey records all-time high in monthly container loading at ports in July 2025

10:45

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

09:07

USCGC Storis enters service as U.S. Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker in over 25 years

2025 August 11

21:26

Dardanelles shipping disrupted as wildfire response pauses northbound traffic

18:05

Tallinna Sadam posts Q2 2025 results

17:26

Hanwha Ocean enters Brazil with offshore shipyard project in Rio de Janeiro

17:06

MarketsandMarkets forecasts $17.2 billion connected ship market by 2028

16:41

Iran seizes oil tanker Phoenix with 2 million liters of smuggled fuel near Jask

16:22

Engine room fire disables Raffaele Rubattino ferry

15:41

Santos wins court ruling against Fluor in Queensland Supreme Court

15:08

T.S. Lines signs contracts for four new container vessels worth US$245.1 mln

14:59

Provaris and Yinson launch fully funded FEED for proprietary LCO2 tank

14:20

Golden Ocean shareholders to vote on merger with CMB.TECH on August 19

13:45

Pacific International Lines completes first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering in Singapore

13:11

Imperial Petroleum to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers for $51.6 million

12:53

Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders build first hydrogen fuel cell vessels

12:09

South Korea to launch trial Arctic route operations in 2026, says minister

11:40

Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

11:23

Asyad Group completes cross-border transport of LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news