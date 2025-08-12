  1. Home
  2. News
  3. APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

2025 August 12   15:12

ports

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

Rijeka Gateway has entered its final testing phase with the arrival of its first container vessel, the M/V Cape Fulmar, and its first test train operated by ENNA Logic, according to APM Terminals's release.

The vessel will remain at the terminal for four weeks to facilitate training and operational process testing under real conditions.  

The M/V Cape Fulmar arrived from Port Said, Egypt. It is 170 meters long, 25 meters wide, and has a capacity of approximately 1,440 TEU.

Testing will include planning, loading and unloading various container types, securing cargo, and coordinating movements using terminal vehicles.  

The first test train, measuring 500 meters and divided into two compositions across two tracks, delivered empty containers for RMG crane testing.  

Export cargo by truck and train is expected in early September, with the first commercial vessel scheduled to arrive on September 12, 2025.

Initially, vessel calls will take place every Friday, with frequency increasing later.  

Rijeka Gateway currently employs over 220 people. In 2025, more than 45,000 hours have been dedicated to recruitment and training.  

“Two years after construction began, our terminal is now fully equipped and ready for trial operations. The arrival of the test vessel and train marks the beginning of a critical, yet exciting phase, and our talented and diligent team is fully engaged in putting systems and processes into practice,” said Peter Corfitsen, CEO of Rijeka Gateway.  

Rijeka Gateway is a joint venture between APM Terminals and ENNA Group. Phase One capacity is 650,000 TEU, and the terminal can handle vessels up to 18,000 TEU.

APM Terminals B.V. is a global port and terminal operator headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, and part of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S. The company operates a network of port facilities on multiple continents, providing cargo handling and related services.  

Energia Naturalis d.o.o. (ENNA Group) is a privately held Croatian holding company with interests in energy, logistics, and infrastructure sectors. Its portfolio includes companies involved in rail freight, energy distribution, and terminal operations.  

Topics:

APM Terminals

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

10:55

Turkey records all-time high in monthly container loading at ports in July 2025

10:45

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

09:07

USCGC Storis enters service as U.S. Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker in over 25 years

2025 August 11

21:26

Dardanelles shipping disrupted as wildfire response pauses northbound traffic

18:05

Tallinna Sadam posts Q2 2025 results

17:26

Hanwha Ocean enters Brazil with offshore shipyard project in Rio de Janeiro

17:06

MarketsandMarkets forecasts $17.2 billion connected ship market by 2028

16:41

Iran seizes oil tanker Phoenix with 2 million liters of smuggled fuel near Jask

16:22

Engine room fire disables Raffaele Rubattino ferry

15:41

Santos wins court ruling against Fluor in Queensland Supreme Court

15:08

T.S. Lines signs contracts for four new container vessels worth US$245.1 mln

14:59

Provaris and Yinson launch fully funded FEED for proprietary LCO2 tank

14:20

Golden Ocean shareholders to vote on merger with CMB.TECH on August 19

13:45

Pacific International Lines completes first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering in Singapore

13:11

Imperial Petroleum to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers for $51.6 million

12:53

Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders build first hydrogen fuel cell vessels

12:09

South Korea to launch trial Arctic route operations in 2026, says minister

11:40

Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

11:23

Asyad Group completes cross-border transport of LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news