UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

Lloyd’s Register has issued the UK’s first certification for a remotely operated and unmanned vessel under the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Workboat Code Edition 3 Annex 2, according to LR's release.

The hydrogen-powered PIONEER from ACUA Ocean is the first vessel to achieve compliance.

The Workboat Code Edition 3 requirements, introduced by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in December 2023, set out safety and operational standards for such vessels in UK waters.

Lloyd’s Register was the first certifying authority authorised by the agency to issue certificates under Annex 2 and is now the first to complete the full certification process for an operational vessel.

The certification supports PIONEER’s planned sea trials under the UK Clean Maritime Demonstrator Competition, which promotes technologies intended to accelerate maritime decarbonisation.

ACUA Ocean plans to complete trial activities under hydrogen operation before beginning further development on hybrid and electric variants.

Anderson Chaplow, Principal Specialist at Lloyd’s Register, said the certification shows that approval of small, complex remotely operated vessels under Annex 2 is achievable and sets a precedent for the sector.

PIONEER is a hydrogen-powered, long-endurance uncrewed surface vessel developed by Plymouth-based ACUA Ocean for offshore surveillance, monitoring, and inspection. It features an integrated hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, autonomous navigation, remote command, and a modular design for multiple offshore uses.

Lloyd’s Register is a global professional services company and classification society incorporated as Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, providing compliance, risk management, and technical consulting services for the marine, energy, and industrial sectors.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency is an executive agency of the UK Department for Transport, responsible for implementing maritime safety policy, enforcing shipping regulations, and coordinating search and rescue operations at sea in UK waters.

ACUA Ocean is a private limited company registered in the United Kingdom, engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of uncrewed surface vessels and related maritime technologies.