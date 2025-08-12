Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

Saipem, through its subsidiary PT Saipem Indonesia and as leader of a consortium with PT Tripatra Engineers & Constructors, PT Tripatra Engineering, and PT McDermott Indonesia, has received formal notification from INPEX Masela, Ltd. of the award of a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) module of the Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block, Indonesia.

INPEX Masela, Ltd. is the Indonesian subsidiary of INPEX Corporation.

According to Saipem's release, the award follows a technical and commercial pre-selection process and initiates a competitive dual FEED phase.

In this phase, two consortia will each submit independent technical solutions, with the most technically and commercially advantageous proposal to be selected for the subsequent Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase.

The Saipem-led consortium will conduct review and specification definition for the offshore production facilities.

The Abadi LNG project is designed for annual production of 10.5 million tons of gas equivalent, including approximately 9.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas—over 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports—and the remainder to be supplied domestically by pipeline.

Condensate output is projected to reach up to 35,000 barrels per day.

All engineering packages, including FPSO, OLNG, SURF, and GEP, are planned to integrate Carbon Capture and Storage components.

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company operating as a global provider of engineering, drilling, and construction services for the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and is listed on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange.

INPEX Corporation is a Japanese joint-stock company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It is Japan’s largest upstream oil and gas company and is headquartered in Tokyo.