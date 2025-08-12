  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

2025 August 12   16:10

offshore

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

Saipem, through its subsidiary PT Saipem Indonesia and as leader of a consortium with PT Tripatra Engineers & Constructors, PT Tripatra Engineering, and PT McDermott Indonesia, has received formal notification from INPEX Masela, Ltd. of the award of a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) module of the Abadi LNG project in the Masela Block, Indonesia.

INPEX Masela, Ltd. is the Indonesian subsidiary of INPEX Corporation.  

According to Saipem's release, the award follows a technical and commercial pre-selection process and initiates a competitive dual FEED phase.

In this phase, two consortia will each submit independent technical solutions, with the most technically and commercially advantageous proposal to be selected for the subsequent Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) phase.  

The Saipem-led consortium will conduct review and specification definition for the offshore production facilities.  

The Abadi LNG project is designed for annual production of 10.5 million tons of gas equivalent, including approximately 9.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas—over 10% of Japan’s annual LNG imports—and the remainder to be supplied domestically by pipeline.

Condensate output is projected to reach up to 35,000 barrels per day.

All engineering packages, including FPSO, OLNG, SURF, and GEP, are planned to integrate Carbon Capture and Storage components. 

Saipem S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company operating as a global provider of engineering, drilling, and construction services for the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and is listed on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange.  

INPEX Corporation is a Japanese joint-stock company specializing in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It is Japan’s largest upstream oil and gas company and is headquartered in Tokyo.

Topics:

LNG

FPSO

Saipem

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:34

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

10:55

Turkey records all-time high in monthly container loading at ports in July 2025

10:45

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

09:07

USCGC Storis enters service as U.S. Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker in over 25 years

2025 August 11

21:26

Dardanelles shipping disrupted as wildfire response pauses northbound traffic

18:05

Tallinna Sadam posts Q2 2025 results

17:26

Hanwha Ocean enters Brazil with offshore shipyard project in Rio de Janeiro

17:06

MarketsandMarkets forecasts $17.2 billion connected ship market by 2028

16:41

Iran seizes oil tanker Phoenix with 2 million liters of smuggled fuel near Jask

16:22

Engine room fire disables Raffaele Rubattino ferry

15:41

Santos wins court ruling against Fluor in Queensland Supreme Court

15:08

T.S. Lines signs contracts for four new container vessels worth US$245.1 mln

14:59

Provaris and Yinson launch fully funded FEED for proprietary LCO2 tank

14:20

Golden Ocean shareholders to vote on merger with CMB.TECH on August 19

13:45

Pacific International Lines completes first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering in Singapore

13:11

Imperial Petroleum to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers for $51.6 million

12:53

Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders build first hydrogen fuel cell vessels

12:09

South Korea to launch trial Arctic route operations in 2026, says minister

11:40

Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

11:23

Asyad Group completes cross-border transport of LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news