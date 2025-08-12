Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

Ambipar and SBM Offshore have announced a joint initiative to introduce a robotic solution for cleaning cargo oil tanks on floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSOs), according to the company's release.

The companies stated that conventional cleaning methods expose workers to significant health and safety risks, including work in restricted spaces under high temperatures and in contact with chemical residues.

The new system uses remotely operated robots to perform the cleaning process while personnel monitor operations from outside the tank.

The approach eliminates the need for workers to enter tanks, reducing confined space risks and potential casualties.

According to the companies, the technology has already been used successfully on an FPSO in offshore operation, where the robot removed heavy oily sludge while the onboard team observed the process remotely around the clock.

The initiative is intended to improve safety, reduce operational and environmental risks, shorten cleaning times, and lower costs.

Both companies said it aligns with their commitments to technological innovation and more sustainable operations in the oil and gas industry.

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos S.A. is a publicly traded Brazilian corporation headquartered in São Paulo, listed on B3 under the ticker AMBP3 and on the New York Stock Exchange under AMBP. The company operates through subsidiaries across multiple sectors of environmental services and solutions, with business units in Latin America, North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Its operations are structured under divisions focusing on environmental management and response, with activities subject to applicable national and international regulatory frameworks.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a publicly listed company incorporated in the Netherlands and traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker SBMO. It operates globally in the offshore energy sector, providing engineered solutions for floating production systems. The company’s business model includes ownership, leasing, and operation of offshore units, along with engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services. SBM Offshore maintains compliance with maritime, environmental, and energy sector regulations in its jurisdictions of operation.