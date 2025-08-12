  1. Home
2025 August 12   17:13

shipping

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

OOCL has announced the launch of Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 (TLP8), a new service in its Asia–Latin America network.

In addition to its existing loops TLP1, TLP2, TLP5 and TLP6, TLP8 will offer direct connections between China and Mexico, with a transit time of 16 days from Qingdao to Ensenada and 20 days from Qingdao to Manzanillo.

The service’s port rotation will run: Shanghai – Qingdao – Ensenada – Manzanillo – Ensenada – Yokohama – Shanghai. TLP8 is scheduled to commence from Shanghai with an estimated time of arrival on 20 August 2025.

OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line) is a container shipping and logistics company incorporated in Hong Kong as a private limited company under the Companies Ordinance of Hong Kong. It operates a global liner fleet and provides international freight forwarding services, along with terminal operations and logistics solutions. OOCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, itself listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

