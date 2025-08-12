Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

Khazaen Dry Port, part of Asyad Group, has been officially recognized as a final customs destination for containers arriving from international ports, according to the company's release.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the Safe Customs Corridor with Sohar Port, aimed at enhancing port-to-port integration and improving the speed, efficiency, and continuity of Oman’s supply chains.

The initiative enables faster and more flexible transfers of containers between Khazaen and Sohar, reducing clearance times and operational costs for businesses.

It provides Omani companies with easier access to global markets through simplified customs procedures, thereby increasing competitiveness and supporting private sector growth.

The Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police played a key role in the project, implementing a system for one-stop clearance at Khazaen Dry Port.

The Safe Customs Corridor operates under a modernized customs framework that replaces traditional sealing methods with shipping agent seals and permits written financial undertakings in place of bank guarantees.

Khazaen Dry Port is am inland terminal in Oman established as part of the Khazaen Economic City development project. It is structured to handle containerized cargo and other freight as part of the country’s integrated logistics network.

Asyad Group is a state-owned logistics conglomerate in Oman, operating under the ownership of the Government of Oman through the Oman Investment Authority, with subsidiaries in shipping, ports, free zones, and logistics services.

Sohar Port is a deep-sea port in Oman operated under a joint venture between the Government of Oman and the Port of Rotterdam Authority.