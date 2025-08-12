  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

2025 August 12   17:34

ports

Khazaen Dry Port launches safe customs corridor with Sohar Port

Khazaen Dry Port, part of Asyad Group, has been officially recognized as a final customs destination for containers arriving from international ports, according to the company's release.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the Safe Customs Corridor with Sohar Port, aimed at enhancing port-to-port integration and improving the speed, efficiency, and continuity of Oman’s supply chains.  

The initiative enables faster and more flexible transfers of containers between Khazaen and Sohar, reducing clearance times and operational costs for businesses.

It provides Omani companies with easier access to global markets through simplified customs procedures, thereby increasing competitiveness and supporting private sector growth.  

The Directorate General of Customs at the Royal Oman Police played a key role in the project, implementing a system for one-stop clearance at Khazaen Dry Port.

The Safe Customs Corridor operates under a modernized customs framework that replaces traditional sealing methods with shipping agent seals and permits written financial undertakings in place of bank guarantees.  

Khazaen Dry Port is am inland terminal in Oman established as part of the Khazaen Economic City development project. It is structured to handle containerized cargo and other freight as part of the country’s integrated logistics network.  

Asyad Group is a state-owned logistics conglomerate in Oman, operating under the ownership of the Government of Oman through the Oman Investment Authority, with subsidiaries in shipping, ports, free zones, and logistics services.  

Sohar Port is a deep-sea port in Oman operated under a joint venture between the Government of Oman and the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Topics:

logistics

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Ship Overseas launches new UAE and Saudi Arabia routes to the United States

17:13

OOCL launches Transpacific Latin Pacific 8 service

16:50

Wasaline to operate first international green shipping corridor in the Baltic Sea

16:39

Ambipar and SBM Offshore agree on robotic solution for cleaning oil platform tanks

16:10

Saipem receives FEED contract from INPEX for Abadi LNG FPSO module in Indonesia

15:34

UK issues first Workboat Code 3 certification for ACUA Ocean’s PIONEER

15:12

APM Terminals’ Rijeka Gateway in Croatia enters final testing phase ahead of opening

14:57

Global Port Tracker forecasts 5.6% drop in 2025 U.S. import cargo volumes amid tariffs

12:25

Royal Canadian Navy holds naming ceremony for final Arctic and offshore patrol ship HMCS Robert Hampton Gray

11:40

US Navy to receive first fully unmanned surface ship from DARPA

11:23

DSOC to build China's first domestically developed membrane-type 20,000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel for Zhongneng Fueling

10:55

Turkey records all-time high in monthly container loading at ports in July 2025

10:45

Seaspan Energy and Anew Climate partner to deliver certified renewable LNG bunkering on the west coast of North America

09:07

USCGC Storis enters service as U.S. Coast Guard’s first polar icebreaker in over 25 years

2025 August 11

21:26

Dardanelles shipping disrupted as wildfire response pauses northbound traffic

18:05

Tallinna Sadam posts Q2 2025 results

17:26

Hanwha Ocean enters Brazil with offshore shipyard project in Rio de Janeiro

17:06

MarketsandMarkets forecasts $17.2 billion connected ship market by 2028

16:41

Iran seizes oil tanker Phoenix with 2 million liters of smuggled fuel near Jask

16:22

Engine room fire disables Raffaele Rubattino ferry

15:41

Santos wins court ruling against Fluor in Queensland Supreme Court

15:08

T.S. Lines signs contracts for four new container vessels worth US$245.1 mln

14:59

Provaris and Yinson launch fully funded FEED for proprietary LCO2 tank

14:20

Golden Ocean shareholders to vote on merger with CMB.TECH on August 19

13:45

Pacific International Lines completes first simultaneous cargo and LNG bunkering in Singapore

13:11

Imperial Petroleum to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers for $51.6 million

12:53

Cochin Shipyard and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders build first hydrogen fuel cell vessels

12:09

South Korea to launch trial Arctic route operations in 2026, says minister

11:40

Valenciaport to implement EU-backed border control project in València and Sagunto

11:23

Asyad Group completes cross-border transport of LNG cryogenic tank from India to Saudi Arabia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news